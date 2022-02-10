When does Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market end?

Valorant Night Market has returned to the game in Episode 4 Act 1 as an opportunity for players to buy weapon skins at a much cheaper price.

Valorant Night Market occurs periodically and stays for a while. Players are assigned six randomized weapon skins at a discounted cost which they can elect to buy until the event expires.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Nobody's looking. Sneak out now and catch the Night. Market. It won't stick around for long. Nobody's looking. Sneak out now and catch the Night. Market. It won't stick around for long. https://t.co/n1hlPfM62t

Episode 4 Act 1’s Night Market is set with the Chinese New Year 2022 theme. Riot Games has celebrated the Year of the Tiger, as previously discovered by the popular data miner Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter). The developers have also brought a new Tigris skin line to celebrate the Chinese festival and have made the skin available in the store right now.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market ends on 22 February 2022

The Night Market event allows players to try out their luck and buy skins at a lesser cost. After Episode 3 Act 3, the Night Market is back to provide players a chance at buying six randomized weapon skins at a discounted amount.

Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market will remain in place for the next 12 days. It will expire on February 22, 2022. Until then, players will have the opportunity to buy these skins in exchange for Valorant Points (VPs).

Monetizing weapon skins is one of the prime sources of revenue for the developers of Riot Games' free-to-play FPS game. Thus, bringing an event like the Night Market to the game incentivizes players to buy them. Players will get weapon skins from Select, Deluxe, and Premium price tiers.

To check out the skins received in the Night Market, players have to log into the game and go to the card-like icon present in the top right corner of the home screen. After clicking on that, six unrevealed cards will pop up on the screen. Players need to click on them to disclose the weapon skin that they have received in Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market.

Later, if they wish to buy these skins, they can get the required Valorant Points in exchange for real-life currencies and buy them in the game till the Night Market expires.

