When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market end?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market is finally underway. This time around, the Night Market will feature weapons from the following skin collections: Titanmail, Xenohunter, and Neptune. As Act 2 slowly approaches its conclusion, Riot has provided players with the option to purchase their favorite skins at a hefty discount.

The popular Night Market is an extension of the current existing in-game store. It appears periodically and stays online for two weeks. It provides players with a set of six different weapon skins, unique to each player. They will receive only one set of skins at a time and these will be available for a very limited time, following which the Night Market will be removed.

Everything that players need to know about Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market

The Night Market provides players with the opportunity to buy attractive skins for a cheap price. With every Act, fans eagerly wait to get their hands on Valorant's best cosmetic offerings on a budget. However, if players are waiting for the Reaver 2.0 or Kohaku & Matsuba skinlines, they are out of luck since these won't be available in this Act's Night Market.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT These deals only come at dusk. Night. Market is here. 09.28 - 10.11 PT These deals only come at dusk. Night. Market is here. 09.28 - 10.11 PT https://t.co/tXe67SKQne

When is Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market ending?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2's Night Market went live on September 28 at 17:00 PT. Players can head into the game right now to see what their Night Market has brought them. They will have two weeks to purchase any available skins in their Night Market, which means that it will effectively end on October 11.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of a specific time when the Night Market will end. However, based on previous trends, it is likely to conclude at 17:00 PT.

What will be included in Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market?

The Night Market will include various 'Select', 'Deluxe', and 'Premium' edition skins. Any weapons belonging to 'Ultra' or 'Exclusive' skin collections will not be available.

Basically, this includes 9 Select Edition collections, 14 Deluxe Edition collections, and 24 Premium Edition collections. Players will have the chance to receive six weapon skins from any of these 47 skin collections.

Having said that, certain bundles such as the Reaver 2.0 and Sarmad will not be available in this Act's Night Market and are scheduled for the upcoming Valorant Episode 5 Act 3.

To make sure that players don't end up with only low-tier skins in their Night Market, Riot Games has assured players that they will receive at least two melee weapon skins or Premium Edition gun skins in the Night Market.

Valorant offers players some of the best weapon skins in any first-person shooter title. What makes most skins truly special are the different unique animations that accompany them along with various sound effects, all of which enhances the gameplay experience while using that weapon. Besides that, the bundles these skins arrive in often feature an interesting theme.

Unfortunately, skins in Valorant aren't cheap and all of these extra effects come at a high price. Valorant skins can start off at 875 VP ($10) and go upwards of 2475 VP ($30) per item. To that end, Night Market provides players on a budget with amazing deals on the high-end skins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far