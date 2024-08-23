When does Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 begin for all regions?

With Act 1 all set to draw its conclusion, Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 is expected to debut on August 27, 2024, at 6 am PDT/4 am BST/2:30 am IST (next day)/6 am JST (next day)/5 am CEST (next day). Note that the patch timings depend on the region - it will be released in the Americas first, followed by Asia, and then EMEA. This new act brings with it a fresh set of content, including a brand-new Sentinel Agent, Battle Pass, QoL (Quality of life) changes, and much more.

Below, you can find a detailed breakdown of the start date and time of Episode 9 Act 2 before players dive into a new season.

Note: Some parts of the article are based on speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 start timings for different regions

Based on Episode 9 Act 1 Battlepass’ end date, Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 is scheduled to commence on August 27/28, 2024, depending on the region. Similar to previous acts, the title’s servers will undergo maintenance for a couple of hours to welcome the new season.

As discussed, Riot Games will push the Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 patch following the conclusion of the maintenance period. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the expected dates and timings (across different regions) of the maintenance break:

North America: August 27, 2 PM PT

August 27, 2 PM PT Brazil: August 27, 7 PM BRT

August 27, 7 PM BRT Asia Pacific: August 28, 2:30 AM IST

August 28, 2:30 AM IST Korea: August 28, 6 AM KST

August 28, 6 AM KST Europe: August 28, 5 AM CEST

As discussed, you might have to wait for 2-4 hours after the server maintenance to enter the game and experience the new content.

What new features are coming to Valorant Episode 9 Act 2?

First and foremost, the FPS community will witness a brand-new Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass, featuring a fresh set of weapon skins and cosmetics. Riot Games has yet to reveal any information regarding the pass.

Secondly, a new Sentinel Agent named Vyse will enter Valorant’s roster as its latest addition. She will be the game's 25th Agent/6th Sentinel. Judging from her gameplay footage, the Metallic mastermind could shake up the game's current Sentinel meta.

Players must brace themselves for another upcoming skin bundle in Valorant Episode 9 Act 2. Based on leaks from a data miner named @VALORANTLeaksEN, the upcoming collection might include skins for the following weapons:

Phantom

Marshal

Bulldog

Classic

Melee

The aforementioned bundle is expected to belong to the 'Exclusive edition' tier. Based on this speculation, each weapon skin will likely cost 2175 VP, while the full bundle might cost around 8700 VP.

