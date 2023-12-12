When does Valorant Night Market start? (Episode 7 Act 3)

The Night Market is one of the most highly anticipated events in Valorant, returning towards the end of every Act of Riot Games' character-based 5v5 tactical shooter. It offers some of the best skins in the game for prices as low as half the original. Each player gets a draw of six randomized cosmetics from Select, Deluxe, and Premium bundles that are at least two Acts old.

The final Valorant Night Market of 2023 will arrive very soon. This article covers the specific timings of its release across some of the major servers worldwide.

Valorant Night Market for Episode 7 Act 3 starts on December 13, 2023

Unlike patch drop timings in the FPS title, which happens at different times across different regions, the Night Market goes live simultaneously worldwide. This time, it will happen at 00:00 UTC on December 14, 2023 (December 13 in some parts of the world).

The corresponding local times for the release of the Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market across the globe are as follows:

Los Angeles - 16:00 PDT (December 13, 2023)

New York - 19:00 EDT (December 13, 2023)

Frankfurt - 01:00 CEST (December 14, 2023)

Mumbai - 05:30 IST (December 14, 2023)

Seoul, Tokyo - 09:00 KST (December 14, 2023)

Sydney - 11:00 AEST (December 14, 2023)

Until when will the Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market remain in Valorant?

The Night Market usually lasts 20 days. However, this time, it will last for nearly 27 days, ending on January 8, 2024. This gives you a fairly long period to deliberate on whether or not to get the skins on offer.

All skins eligible for Valorant Night Market in Episode 7 Act 3

Sensation bundle in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

All eligible skins for this iteration of the event are as follows:

Black.Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Daydreams

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion*

Magepunk*

Nebula

Neptune

Oni*

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver*

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

Go! Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

Xenohunter

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

NO LIMITS

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Convex

Endeavor

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Daydreams is the only new collection that will be available this time. As usual, melee weapons costing over 3,550 VP will not be offered. Also, you are guaranteed to get at least one Premium tier skin or a melee skin.

You can also check out the Overdrive skin collection currently in the store.