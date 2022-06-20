When is Valorant patch 5.0 expected to drop this week with Pearl: Expected updates, regional patch timings, and more explained

Valorant is ready to drop another new update in the coming days. The latest patch 5.0 will arrive sometime this week and is planning to announce the commencement of yet another chapter in the game.

Valorant recently celebrated its two-year anniversary earlier this month and the journey will be divided into four different chapters, with each saga lasting six months. The upcoming chapter will be the fifth one in the game and is called 'Dimension' this time.

This is not the only news as the update will also announce the start of another Act in the game. Riot has already revealed every single detail of the upcoming update with the release of patch 5.0 notes. Clearly, players are excited about it and are eagerly waiting to experience the new update. Here are some details that players may like to know about the upcoming patch update.

Everything to know about the upcoming Valorant patch 5.0 update

The upcoming Valorant patch 5.0 update is going to be one of the biggest patch updates in recent times. Developers are all set to make several key changes to the game, along with the introduction of the new map 'Pearl', new Battle Pass rewards and items, new weapon skin bundles, and many more.

Upcoming updates

With the start of every new Act, developers come up with a new Agent or Map in the game. In this upcoming update, developers are ready to introduce a new underwater-themed map called 'Pearl' in the game, making it the eighth map in the game. However, developers will temporarily remove Split from the map pool in this new Act and hence, it will shuffle around between the seven maps.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT There’s a lot to see under the sea. What part of Pearl are you most excited to explore? There’s a lot to see under the sea. What part of Pearl are you most excited to explore? https://t.co/dBLeM4w5OP

Players will also receive a new rank called 'Ascendant', a rank between Diamond and Immortal with the upcoming update. The developers believe that this move will decrease player density in lower ranks.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

• New Rank above Diamond, below Immortal

• Adjusted Rank grouping restrictions, placements, and 5-stack penalties

• New Rank above Diamond, below Immortal

• Adjusted Rank grouping restrictions, placements, and 5-stack penalties

• Full details to come in Patch Notes 5.0

The developers are also ready to drop another new Battle Pass full of exciting weapon skins, cosmetics, player cards, gun buddies, and more. Players will also receive a new dark sci-fi-themed 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle with the upcoming Patch 5.0 update. Here is the list of items that will be available in the bundle:

Blade of Chaos Sword (two-handed melee)

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Shorty

Prelude to Chaos Stinger

The bundle will be available in the Valorant Store and players can purchase the whole bundle by spending 8,700VP. However, every individual skin will cost around 2,175 VP, except for the melee weapon skin, of course. The unique two-handed sword (melee weapon) could possibly cost around 4,350VP.

Release date

All of these updates and items should be live in the game with the arrival of the patch 5.0 update. As expected, Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Dimension will also arrive with this update. Riot has already revealed that the update will be available on June 22, 2022. Here are the timings of the update for each region:

02.00 pm PDT

05.00 pm ET

10.00 pm BST

02.30 am IST (next day, June 23)

07.00 am JST (next day, June 23)

Based on this, players will need to wait a few more days to get a taste of the new update. Until then, players can look to focus on their current Battle Pass grind and ranking up before its conclusion.

