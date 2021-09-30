When is Valorant's next Sentinel agent going live?

The Valorant developers recently teased the upcoming Sentinel agent in the State of the Agents.

This character has previously been teased in Valorant's "Year One Anthem" video and recently in the game's seventh map, Fracture's launch trailer video. A data miner also revealed the next agent to be codenamed "Deadeye".

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT State of the Agents is back. Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME comes through with the latest take on recent and future Agent balance. See it here: riot.com/3m6BIEq State of the Agents is back. Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME comes through with the latest take on recent and future Agent balance. See it here: riot.com/3m6BIEq https://t.co/eLMzvLT3OS

In Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, players got a new map when most expected the arrival of a new agent. Thus, the community eagerly hopes for a new agent to go live in the following Act of Episode 3.

John Goscicki, Valorant's Character Producer at Riot Games, revealed the next Sentinel agent in the latest State of the Agents and said:

"We took a step back and thought about different ways to provide another Sentinel to the roster. A Sentinel that focuses on mechanical outplays, with an additional focus of gunplay into the mix for an extra flourish."

Valorant's next Sentinel agent to arrive in Episode 3 Act 3

Riot has previously teased future content for the next Act through various means. Thus, following tradition, yet again, they have hinted at the new Sentinel agent that Valorant will receive.

This character is expected to hit the game in the next Act, along with a new battlepass. Furthermore, as per the Valorant data miner with the Twitter username Floxay, Episode 3 Act 3 is most likely to hit the game on November 3.

floxay @floxayyy

playvalorant.com/en-us/news/dev… "A Sentinel that focuses on mechanical outplays, with an additional focus of gunplay into the mix for an extra flourish. We won’t reveal much more, just know that once you achieve that dream moment, it will be magnifique!" "A Sentinel that focuses on mechanical outplays, with an additional focus of gunplay into the mix for an extra flourish. We won’t reveal much more, just know that once you achieve that dream moment, it will be magnifique!"

playvalorant.com/en-us/news/dev… https://t.co/FHGbloB0l4

In every act, the developer has always brought new in-game content for players, with battlepass rewards, new maps, or new agents. However, since Killjoy's arrival in Valorant Episode 1 Act 2, no new Sentinel agent has been added to Riot's tactical shooter.

Valorant currently has the following agents on its Sentinel roster:

Sage

Cypher

Killjoy

The arrival of the new one in Valorant will increase the total Sentinel count to four. However, the agent's ability would focus on "mechanical outplays", especially by enhancing the gunplay.

Nothing more about the next agent has been revealed so far, but the Valorant community is excited for the next Sentinel agent to arrive in Episode 3 Act 3.

