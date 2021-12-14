When is Valorant's Snowball Fight game mode going live?

The fan-favorite Snowball Fight game mode is now live in Valorant after fans expressed their desire for a holiday-themed game mode in the game's first-ever voting poll.

Snowball Fight is one of Valorant's most popular limited-time events, and has earned a place in everyone's heart by giving the players an enjoyable Deathmatch experience by utilizing a benign weapon like a snowball launcher.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Escalation, Replication, or Snowball Fight? Which one are you wanting for the holidays? Vote now and we’ll bring the winning mode next week on December 13th. Escalation, Replication, or Snowball Fight? Which one are you wanting for the holidays? Vote now and we’ll bring the winning mode next week on December 13th. https://t.co/w1wLGIzIQp Deck the halls with snowballs and mollies. You voted and we listened. This winter wonder of a game mode is live now until January 11, 2022. Thank you to everyone who voted in our Twitter poll. twitter.com/playvalorant/s… Deck the halls with snowballs and mollies. You voted and we listened. This winter wonder of a game mode is live now until January 11, 2022. Thank you to everyone who voted in our Twitter poll. twitter.com/playvalorant/s… https://t.co/Or27jAZntu

After taking opinions from the entire Valorant community worldwide, Riot Games made Snowball Fight live in Valorant, and players can enjoy the winter-themed event until January 11, 2022.

The limited-time event's return to Valorant is a golden opportunity for players to experience some snowball fight action this Christmas season.

The return of Snowball Fight to Valorant

This is the first time Riot Games has made a poll about which event the community wants for a limited time and has gotten a lot of responses as well. From choosing between, Replication, Snowball Fight, and Escalation, the winter-themed event was chosen as the victor by the community.

Snowball Fight in Valorant is basically a team deathmatch that includes the usage of a special snowball launcher that can instantly kill any player that gets hit by it. However, the launcher can be loaded with one snowball at a time to keep the game experience less like the traditional fast-paced deathmatch in Valorant.

To make the game mode even more fun for the players, Valorant included several in-game perks or powers, such as larger snowball size, faster movement speed, enhanced rate of fire, and higher jumps. All of these advantages are entirely acceptable at the risk of disabling the agent's abilities in Snowball Fight, and they make the game mode fun in its own way.

Also Read Article Continues below

With all these features about the Snowball Fight limited-time event in Valorant, it is only natural that players will want it back. Also, the holiday season seems like a fantastic time to enjoy Valorant while sitting cozily at home in the chilly temperatures of winter.

Edited by R. Elahi