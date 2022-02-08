When does Yoru's Episode 4 rework go live in Valorant?

Valorant developers at Riot Games have released the latest edition of their State of the Agents for Yoru, listing the set of changes the Agent is scheduled to undergo in the upcoming patch.

It was addressed at the start of the year that Patch 4.03 of Valorant is likely to feature a highly anticipated rework for Yoru, one that the game's global audience has been awaiting for ages.

Riot Games are yet to disclose the release date of the patch. However, Riot follows the trend of bi-monthly patch updates which are released in two-week intervals. In this regard, Yoru's patch update is just around the corner for players to enjoy.

Riot has been hyping up the improvements on Yoru for quite some time. The audience gets a sneak peek at the Agent's abilities, mainly the changes to his Fakeout, Gatecrash and Dimensional Drift.

However, players have to wait one more week before they can celebrate the return of an iconic Agent into the game's meta.

Yoru rework scheduled for Valorant Episode 4 Act 1

Riot Games details each of the changes that Yoru will undergo, in the latest State of the Agents. Three out of four abilities were enhanced by the developers to improve Yoru's efficiency in Valorant's competitive matchmaking.

Players all around the world await the Japanese Duelist to return to all elos of Valorant matchmaking after a brief hiatus. Following the game's ongoing trend of updates, Patch 4.03 is likely to fall two weeks after Patch 4.02.

Patch 4.02 made its way into the game earlier last week, on February 1. Players can expect the upcoming patch to arrive on February 15 or 16, depending on the region. Riot Games' patch notes release will signify its arrival as both are usually just a few hours apart.

The usual patch timings for the game are as follows:

6:00 am PDT

9:00 am ET

2:00 pm BST

7:00 pm IST

10:00 pm JST

Depending on the size of the update, the game's servers are usually down for a reasonable amount of time. Once the patch has taken effect, players can engage in various modes of gameplay with the new changes applied.

