Velocity Gaming joins Enigma Gaming as the second Indian Valorant team to qualify for VCC 2022 Playoffs

The second Indian qualifier for the Valorant Conquerors Championship came to a close as Velocity Gaming (VLT) dominated God Particles (GP) in a 3-0 victory at the Grand Final stage.

In January 2022, Valorant's Indian audience witnessed Enigma Gaming overthrow former champions Global Esports in the tournament's first Open Qualifiers. Velocity Gaming will join them as one of the 8 teams representing their region at the VCC 2022 Playoffs.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming taking the bo5 series away from God Particles!



Final Score 3-0 Many congratulations @official_vlt

See you in the

Clean & Killer performance by @official_vlt, Our Winners for #VCC2022 India Qualifier

Once the regional Qualifiers conclude, the finalists of each of the Qualifiers will have a Wildcard entry at their disposal. However, all six teams must engage in a double-elimination bracket to decide the two Wildcard entrants. VCC 2022 Playoffs are scheduled to be held between February 18-20, with the Grand Finals of the tournament falling on February 27, 2022.

Valorant Conquerors Championship: Velocity Gaming defeats God Particles in India Qualifiers #2 Grand Finals

Velocity Gaming and God Particles engaged in a best-of-five game which concluded with a 3-0 victory for VLT. Prior to this, God Particles encountered Global Esports in semi-finals, whereas Velocity Gaming competed against True Rippers for the Grand Final spot.

VLT holds a reputation for reigning over Indian Valorant as one of its premier teams. GP, on the other hand, are a recently formed roster who are independent in their efforts to climb the ranks of professional Valorant.

Velocity Gaming propelled themselves to the Grand Finals of Qualifiers #2 with flawless victories in each appearance. They reflected on their exceptional tournament run with a remarkable victory over God Particles.

Results

Map 1 (Breeze) - VLT (13-5) GP

Map 2 (Split) - VLT (13-5) GP

Map 3 (Haven) - VLT (13-9) GP

The BO5 series commenced on VLT's map-pick, Breeze. Despite having good start, God Particles were suppressed by Velocity Gaming, leading to a significant map-win for the latter.

VLT followed up with another compelling victory over GP on Split, as the latter struggled to put up a fight against their opponents. Despite it being GP's map pick, the team failed to oust their opponents and put themselves at a severe disadvantage.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming Witness such nailbiting moments today at the India Qualifier #2 Final, LIVE now on NODWIN Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT, Loco & Rooter



Hindi -

EN -



#VCC2022 #valorant A match that will forever remain in our heartsWitness such nailbiting moments today at the India Qualifier #2 Final,LIVE now on NODWIN Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT, Loco & RooterHindi - youtu.be/5MrTy3icpQw EN - youtu.be/S2PATNSnA_A A match that will forever remain in our hearts❤️✨ Witness such nailbiting moments today at the India Qualifier #2 Final, 📺LIVE now on NODWIN Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT, Loco & Rooter🔥🔗 Hindi - youtu.be/5MrTy3icpQw🔗 EN - youtu.be/S2PATNSnA_A#VCC2022 #valorant https://t.co/UUJVAudCCw

Haven, the 3rd map of the series, concluded the match as Velocity claimed a decisive 13-9 victory. Similar to the previous two maps, God Particles opened with a 2-round victory. However, once VLT recovered their team economy, they hit back with colossal force to claim 10 consecutive rounds and end the half on a 10-2 scoreline.

Although on the edge of elimination, God Particles put up an incredible fight in an attempt to overturn the scoreline. The deciding fixture ended in a 13-9 scoreline, with a commendable effort from God Particles inevitably failing to vanquish Velocity Gaming's experienced roster.

An incredible individual effort by Sagnik "hellff" Roy on Astra and Cypher amounted to a 53/31/22 personal scoreline and 242 ACS for the player, resulting in his status as the Finals MVP.

Rosters of the Finalists

Velocity Gaming

Sagnik "hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das

Vibhor "Vibhor" Vaid

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

Tune in for the



LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, 5:00 PM



Hindi -

EN - VLT looking deadlier than ever, can @official_vlt take @god_particles_official down?Tune in for the #VCC2022 India Qualifier Finals - bo5LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, 5:00 PMHindi - youtu.be/5MrTy3icpQw EN - youtu.be/S2PATNSnA_A VLT looking deadlier than ever, can @official_vlt take @god_particles_official down? 🔥Tune in for the #VCC2022 India Qualifier Finals - bo5 🏆📺 LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, 5:00 PM🔗 Hindi - youtu.be/5MrTy3icpQw🔗 EN - youtu.be/S2PATNSnA_A https://t.co/qTE91CSKy1

God Particles

Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani

Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain

Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani

Arnav Jit "Logistaa" Kalra

EmbeR

Despite the lack of organizational support, God Particles put up an incredible fight and are still in contention for the Wildcard spot for the VCC 2022 Playoffs. Global Esports join them in their efforts to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 Playoffs.

Edited by Danyal Arabi