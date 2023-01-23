Who is Version 1's florescent? Meet Valorant's 16-year-old prodigy

Being a competitive first-person shooter game, Valorant nurtures vast talent, and Version 1's florescent is one such prodigy. As fans may know, the 16-year-old came to light following her dominant performance during the VCT Game Changers 2022 tournament circuit.

Ava "florescent" Eugene hit Valorant's pinnacle rank at the age of 14. Shortly after, she joined the competitive esports scene and played for underdog teams before Misfits Gaming acquired her for their female Valorant professional team in 2022.

Everything you need to know about Version1's florescent in Valorant esports

The Canadian native stepped onto the crux of the female competitive scene via Misfits Black. Her strong mechanical skills bloomed as part of the North American team, majorly contributing to her success as she became one of the most valuable Duelists in the VCT Game Changers 2022.

Despite Ava's dominating performance, her team failed to move past the preliminary stage of the Game Changers tournament in 2022. Misfits Black was eliminated after losing a best-of-five series in the lower back finals of the North American VCT Game Changers Series 3 against Shopify Rebellion.

That said, fans and top esports organizations in North America noted florescent's impeccable performance, one of which laid out a deserving chance for her in 2023.

Introducing: Version1 VALORANT A new era begins.Introducing: Version1 VALORANT https://t.co/NqjgkpouSD

On January 9, 2023, popular esports group, Version1 announced their new female Valorant team, introducing florescent as the team's main Duelist. Following her mesmerizing performance last year, it will be interesting to witness the Jett main as part of a strong esports team in the Game Changers 2023.

Version1 has also acquired four more talented female athletes who formerly played for teams like Cloud9 White, XSET Purple, and Immortals.

florescent will not have to worry about support, with experienced players like Sarah "sarah" Simpson, Melanie "meL" Capone, Nicole "Noia" Tierce, and Alexis "alexis" Guarrasi backing her.

V1 florescent @florscnt qualified for Astral Clash LAN in Vegas! my whole life has led up to this moment… so proud of the team… qualified for Astral Clash LAN in Vegas! my whole life has led up to this moment… so proud of the team…

Version1 female, led by meL, recently qualified for the main event of Astral Cup 2023 (an unofficial yet popular Valorant tournament for women) after winning the Last Chance Qualifier finals on January 22. florescent tweeted her victory and expressed satisfaction with the team's performance.

florescent's in-game settings and hardware setup

florescent sticks to playing Duelist Agents like Jett, Neon, and Raze for her team. She has also been able to deliver her caliber consistently across multiple matches. Her prowess with Jett's Ultimate, Blade Storm, is well known; she has single-handedly tackled post-plant scenarios with her crisp headshots.

For her to be the dominant Duelist, florescent needs to be accurate with her shots and maintain stable crosshairs placement. Like most professional players, she sticks to low eDPI and in-game sensitivity. Here's what her mouse settings look like:

Mouse: G Wolves HTS+ 4k

G Wolves HTS+ 4k eDPI: 280

280 DPI: 800

800 Polling Rate: 4000 Hz

4000 Hz Sensitivity: 0.35

florescent also shared details of her hardware setup, which is important in supporting her performance.

Mousepad: Artisan Zero Soft

Artisan Zero Soft Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Refresh Rate: 360 Hz

360 Hz In-game resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Keyboard: XTRFY K4 TKL

XTRFY K4 TKL Headset: Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

Fans can witness florescent in action during the Astral Cup's LAN event, scheduled for March this year.

