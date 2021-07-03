Why KAY/O is an S-Tier agent in Valorant?

Valorant Episode 3 arrived last month on June 22 and the latest Patch 3.0 update is one of the biggest the game has seen since its launch last year.

The developers have also introduced a new agent KAY/O, a machine of war built for a single purpose: neutralizing radiants in this update. The new agent has already become one of the most loved agents in the game.

Although KAY/O is still disabled in the competitive scenario, players are enjoying the agent in normal matches and it has already become an S-Tier agent in Valorant.

In this article, the focus will be on what made KAY/O an S-Tier agent in Valorant in such a short period of time.

KAY/O can become the most used initiator in Valorant

Valorant's new agent KAY/O is an initiator with the power to suppress enemy abilities to cripple his opponents' capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate edge.

KAY/O has a unique set of abilities which make him useful for both early rounds and later stages. His Zero/Point helps his team gather information of the opponent's presence in an area, and also suppresses them for few seconds and makes them rely on their gun-play only.

This ability is very useful in the early stages of a round.

Cancelling Raze ULTs with Kay/O's knife is just too satisfying...



Using KAY/O's FLASH/drive, players can blind their opponents and help their team in entering or recapturing a site. His FRAG/ment can cause serious damage to the enemies and is also useful for postplants. Utilizing the advantages of line-ups, players can secure a round for their team as well.

However, some players think that KAY/O is currently more overpowered than he should be. It is expected that, Riot will nerf this agent in the next few updates to balance him out for competitive reasons.

KAY/O is still disabled in all ongoing tournaments. It will be interesting to see how players use this agent in the competitive stages when they are able to pick him in official matches.

