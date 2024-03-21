Since its beta launch in 2020, Valorant, Riot Games' premier tactical first-person shooter, has captivated players worldwide with its unique blend of realistic shooting mechanics and Agent abilities. However, one persistent question among the community is whether the game will ever introduce a dedicated VS. AI practice mode.

Games like Counter-Strike have long benefited from robust VS. AI modes, allowing newer players to learn about the maps, mechanics, and strategies before diving into real matches.

This article discusses why Valorant needs an VS. AI mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Why Valorant needs an AI practice mode

Expand Tweet

An AI practice mode is invaluable for players looking to hone their skills, especially in low TTK (time-to-kill) games like Valorant. It provides a controlled environment where players can experiment, learn, and improve without the pressure of competitive matches.

As of now, Riot's premier shooter lacks a dedicated VS. AI practice mode. Players who wish to practice must resort to unranked matches or deathmatches. While these modes offer some level of practice, they do not cater specifically to skill-building against human-lie AI opponents.

This limitation is particularly felt by new players navigating the steep learning curve of Valorant. The game's community has expressed mixed opinions regarding the need for a VS. AI practice mode. Some argue that existing modes like Spike defuse serve as makeshift practice modes.

These modes can help with basic mechanics like crosshair placement and peeking but fall short of providing a comprehensive training experience.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, many players advocate for a dedicated AI practice mode that replicates real-game scenarios. They highlight the importance of learning map intricacies, Agent abilities, and teamwork strategies in a controlled environment. Such a mode could bridge the gap between newcomers and experienced players, fostering a more inclusive and learning-oriented community.

Riot Games' prioritization of competitive Valorant features and content updates may delay the implementation of a VS. AI mode. The studio's focus on maintaining the game's esports tournaments and fostering a thriving competitive scene might overshadow the demand for a practice-focused mode.

While the immediate future may not hold a VS. AI practice mode for the game, it's essential to consider evolving player preferences and industry trends. As the title continues to grow and diversify its player base, Riot Games may visit the idea of introducing a dedicated AI practice mode.

In the absence of a dedicated VS. AI practice mode, players can leverage existing resources like custom games and third-party training tools. These avenues offer opportunities for targeted practice, map exploration, and skill refinement outside traditional game modes.

The question of whether Riot's tactical shooter will ever have a VS. AI practice mode remains open-ended. While challenges exist in developing such a feature, player feedback and evolving gameplay needs could influence future decisions.