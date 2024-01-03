Is Valorant worth playing in 2024?

Valorant, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, is about to enter its fourth year, and many FPS fans might be wondering if the title is worth playing in 2024. Since its release in 2020, this game has gone through several changes, most of which have been considered positive by large parts of the community.

This article will highlight the reasons I think Valorant is worth playing in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Reasons to keep playing Valorant in 2024

For starters, I feel like Riot Games has nailed the balance between utility and gunplay aspects of the game to a large extent. The fact that every player has access to the same weaponry (subject to the condition of their in-game finances) ensures an even playing field, irrespective of one's playstyle. This sets the title apart from utility-heavy games like Overwatch.

On the other side of the coin, the presence of various kinds of Agents and their varied utility kits adds a lot of complexity and strategic depth to this title. While Counter-Strike is by no means lacking in terms of strategic gaming, the sheer number of permutations and combinations available in Valorant makes it one-of-a-kind in the tactical FPS genre.

Riot Games is also dedicated to building and maintaining a healthy balance between elements within this game, as can be seen from its regular Agent, map, and weapon updates. The fact that the lore behind the game's playable characters is constantly growing, thanks to the developer's efforts, is also a reason to stick with this title.

What to expect from Valorant in 2024

2024 is expected to bring a host of new elements to Riot's character-based tactical shooter. To kick off the year, it is getting a new weapon called Outlaw. A new Controller Agent has already been leaked as well. They are expected to have hypnotic abilities, according to the leaks.

VCT 2024 is one of the most interesting aspects of the game. Other than the various international tournaments that will take place around the world, VCT team bundles will be available for purchase. This will include the 10 partner teams from each region as well as the three teams that qualified via Ascension.

Premier 2024 will pave the path to Challengers Leagues, which is great news for amateur players wishing for a chance to play at the topmost levels of Valorant esports. The Replay System, a mechanic fans have been demanding for the longest time, might make its global debut in 2024.

All these reasons make the game worth playing in 2024. Whether you are an FPS veteran or a newbie exploring your options, Riot's shooter title is a must-try.