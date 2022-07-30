Will Shroud continue playing professional Valorant after NA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)? 

Shroud's return to competitive esports shocked every Valorant fan last month. The former CS:GO legend is ready to play for Sentinels in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Last Chance Qualifier.

This will be the final chance for the North American side to confirm a slot in the Valorant Champions 2022. Fans eagerly await to see Shroud in action alongside TenZ, ShahZaM, and other members of Sentinels.

In a recent live stream, Shroud discussed his future in the game and answered some of his fans' questions. They were specifically curious whether he would pursue a long-term engagement with professional Valorant play after the end of the NA Last Chance Qualifier or reconsider retirement once again.

Shroud is optimistic about the franchise league system in Valorant

Shroud is one of the most popular esports athletes in tactical shooting. The 28-years old Canadian star previously played professionally in CS:GO for five years before retiring in 2017. However, he decided to return to competitive gaming and joined Sentinels ahead of the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier.

Fans were equally surprised and excited after the news came in regarding the return of Shroud. His fans cannot wait to see more of him in action once again. However, some questioned his return considering his age.

Recently, his teammate Zellsis also requested fans not to expect anything extra-ordinary from him in the upcoming event as he is making a return after almost five years. Some fans are also curious whether he will continue his competitive career after the LCQ or not.

In a recent Twitch live stream, Shroud spoke about the issue and answered some questions. He said,

"If franchising (in Val-esports) is a thing in NA, there is a very good chance I will continue to play professional Valorant."

Riot has already revealed that the franchise league system will be implemented in Valorant esports next year. Players will receive good salaries, bootcamps, infrastructure, and more facilities to compete in the franchise league.

Though there is still confusion among fans and players regarding the implementation, Shroud is optimistic about it, and it could make him continue his professional career for some more time.

Fans asked Shroud whether he would continue with Sentinels. He said,

"I am not sure whether Sentinels has slot in the NA franchise league or not. But we will see."

Sentinels have already started their practice for the upcoming VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier starting next week. They will face The Guard in their first game of the NA LCQ. Shroud is expected to play as a Controller for the team in the upcoming event.

If Sentinels wins the NA Last Chance Qualifier, the team will travel to Istanbul this September to represent their region in the Valorant Champions 2022, the biggest event of the Riot's shooter in 2022. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Shroud in the upcoming days.

