With around $700,000 in monthly salaries, Valorant organization Sentinels could shut shop in 2-3 months

Sentinels are a huge name in the Valorant esports scene. However, based on the information that’s recently been revealed, the organization is burning through their funds and could soon be going bankrupt. While it’s a common notion that esports isn’t very profitable, the condition of the team is fairly concerning. As an organization, it has had some popular individuals on their Valorant roster.

In July, the organization signed Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, sending ripples through the competitive esports scene. Despite such a big signing, it hasn’t seen a lot of success in terms of finances.

Financial conditions of the Sentinels showcase the current status of the Valorant esports scene

Hunter @HUN2R



They say if they don't successfully crowdfund, they are only able to operate for 2-3 months...which only extends to 4-5 months if they do. Sentinels are spending nearly $700K a month on player and content creator salariesThey say if they don't successfully crowdfund, they are only able to operate for 2-3 months...which only extends to 4-5 months if they do. pic.twitter.com/tsTLwRWv1g

Sentinels recently opted for crowdfunding. In their offering memo, the organization mentioned that they had to pay around $700,000 in salaries to all their staff. Based on the current situation of their finances, they could operate for two to three months at most. However, if they did manage to successfully crowdfund, their operating tenure could extend upto four to five months.

These statements have raised many eyebrows, with players commenting that esports was never going to be a profitable venture, atleast from a financial perspective. This situation also drew comments from other esports organizations where they said that they had to do what was necessary to survive.

Dr Rushindra Sinha @RushindraSinha @arnoldwh @HUN2R We gotta do what we gotta do 🤷‍♂️

Others have also pointed out that most organizations spend more money than they can earn, and that they need to have a proper gameplan. Things haven’t been looking favorable for the organization off late, considering the disastrous performance in the Valorant competitive scene.

Moreover, ever since the franchise league kicked off, the team was marred with internal controversies as well. While these instances might not have had an impact on their financial status, it might be the deciding factor when it comes to the crowdfunding venture.

However, this situation raises some important questions. First of all, will Valorant ever be a profitable venture, considering that other organizations have started to lay off staff. Secondly, can Riot Games do anything to control the current situation?

Jacob Wolf @JacobWolf and an admission of defeat.



I didn’t expect it to be this bad. They are literally approaching the line of the legal requirements necessary for RegCF crowdfunding. Even if they get… twitter.com/hun2r/status/1… I said a few weeks ago that crowdfunding for a business this late into its path is a red flagand an admission of defeat.I didn’t expect it to be this bad. They are literally approaching the line of the legal requirements necessary for RegCF crowdfunding. Even if they get… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After the formation of the franchise league structure, the entire competitive scene functions a lot like how major club football leagues function in Europe. For example, the UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations have come into play to prevent clubs from spending more than they earn, thereby ensuring their long term survival.

Considering Riot Games has a certain amount of authority in how the Valorant competitive scene functions, regulations like the one mentioned above should be implemented to protect organizations from going bankrupt in their race for glory.

Secondly, the teams themselves need to have a proper plan in place, especially when it comes to the financial side of things. It’s rather unfortunate that a team as popular as the Sentinels has to face such a predicament despite their contribution to the professional Valorant scene. It will be worth seeing what the future holds for this organization.