WRONSKI Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski is a highly skilled Valorant player from the Lao People's Democratic Republic. With a background of Australian and Laotian heritage, WRONSKI brings a diverse perspective to competitive gaming. Currently, he is an esteemed member of the Global Esports team, having joined them on October 17, 2022.

Previously, WRONSKI was a Valorant player for the renowned organization ORDER. One of his recent notable performances was against Paper Rex on April 22, 2023, where he exhibited exceptional gameplay.

WRONSKI's dedication and commitment are evident as he actively participates in the VCT 2023 - Pacific League, further solidifying his presence in the competitive Valorant scene. This article provides details on WRONSKI's Valorant settings as of 2023.

Throughout his career, WRONSKI's total winnings currently amount to $5,959.19. His financial success is a testament to his skill and hard work, earning him recognition in the gaming community.

Analyzing his performance, WRONSKI boasts an impressive overall rating of 1.22, achieved through a staggering 5434 rounds played. This statistic highlights his consistent excellence and valuable contributions to his team's success.

His remarkable 258.9 Average Combat Score (ACS) and 159.4 Average Damage Per Round (ADR) demonstrate his proficiency in dealing damage and securing eliminations.

WRONSKI's exceptional Kill, Assist, Survival & Trading (KAST) percentage of 72.4% showcases his ability to effectively engage in crucial team plays. He consistently contributes to the overall success of his squad, proving to be a reliable and versatile player.

Regarding individual statistics, WRONSKI exhibits extraordinary skills. His first blood success rate of 56% exemplifies his ability to make early impactful plays and set the tone for his team's success. Moreover, his impressive 27.4% headshot percentage showcases his precision and accuracy, making him a formidable opponent in every engagement.

MOUSE SETTINGS

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.575

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity: 1.10

Windows Sensitivity: 6

KEYBINDS

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: E

Ability Ultimate: X

GENERAL VIDEO SETTINGS

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1280×1080

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Ratio Method: Letterbox

GRAPHICS QUALITY SETTINGS

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

CROSSHAIR CODE

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;3CB371FF;o;0.8;b;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;t;3CB371FF

RADAR SETTINGS

Rotate / Fixed orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

GAMING GEAR

MOUSEPAD: Zowie BenQ G-SR-SE ROUGE

MOUSE: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

HEADSET: Logitech G Pro X Headset

As WRONSKI continues to compete in the ever-evolving world of Valorant, fans and fellow players, eagerly anticipate his future performances. With his diverse background, exceptional skill set, and proven track record, WRONSKI is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the Valorant esports realm, inspiring aspiring gamers worldwide.

