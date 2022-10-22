Xand Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Alexandre "xand" Zizi is a professional Valorant player hailing from Brazil who has finally joined KRU Esports and will be seen in their jersey in the 2023 tournament season. This move comes after his long stint with Ninjas in Pyjamas. He's the sixth player to become a member of KRU Esports.

With the end of October approaching, every team that has been selected for the upcoming Valorant 2023 tournament season is making a mad dash to complete their rosters. And his inclusion in KRU Esports suggests the side has potentially completed its lineup.

However, it's been close to a year since xand was last seen in the professional circuit. He can hold his own ground in the game; however, he was an inactive member of the Ninjas in Pyjamas roster for quite some time. It will be interesting to see how he performs on a global stage once again.

What settings does xand use in Valorant?

These are the settings that xand is generally seen using in the game. Fans can use this article as a template to replicate xand's preferences in their game and see if it helps improve their performance.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Keyboard: Razer G915 TKL

Razer G915 TKL Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mousepad: VAXEE PA Zygen

VAXEE PA Zygen Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.51

0.51 eDPI: 408

408 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.91

0.91 Hz: 1,000

1,000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 4

4 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds (unconfirmed)

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: E

E Use Ability 2: Q

Q Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Fixed

: Fixed Fixed Orientation : Based on side

: Based on side Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 0.8

: 0.8 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : Off

: Off Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown

Unknown Material Quality: Unknown

Unknown Texture Quality: Unknown

Unknown Detail Quality: Unknown

Unknown UI Quality: Unknown

Unknown Vignette: Unknown

Unknown VSync: Unknown

Unknown Anti-Aliasing: Unknown

Unknown Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown

Unknown Improve Clarity: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Unknown

Unknown Distortion: Unknown

Unknown Cast Shadows: Unknown

Unknown Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

PC Settings

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

This concludes the list of settings that xand uses while playing Valorant. As mentioned earlier, fans can easily use these settings as a template for their own settings. However, having a good display and crosshair setup is only a part of the story in Valorant. There is no alternative to hard work and practice; that's the secret ingredient for all success stories.

