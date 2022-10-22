Xand Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Alexandre "xand" Zizi is a professional Valorant player hailing from Brazil who has finally joined KRU Esports and will be seen in their jersey in the 2023 tournament season. This move comes after his long stint with Ninjas in Pyjamas. He's the sixth player to become a member of KRU Esports.
With the end of October approaching, every team that has been selected for the upcoming Valorant 2023 tournament season is making a mad dash to complete their rosters. And his inclusion in KRU Esports suggests the side has potentially completed its lineup.
However, it's been close to a year since xand was last seen in the professional circuit. He can hold his own ground in the game; however, he was an inactive member of the Ninjas in Pyjamas roster for quite some time. It will be interesting to see how he performs on a global stage once again.
What settings does xand use in Valorant?
These are the settings that xand is generally seen using in the game. Fans can use this article as a template to replicate xand's preferences in their game and see if it helps improve their performance.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Razer G915 TKL
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Zygen
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.51
- eDPI: 408
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.91
- Hz: 1,000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 4
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds (unconfirmed)
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
- Material Quality: Unknown
- Texture Quality: Unknown
- Detail Quality: Unknown
- UI Quality: Unknown
- Vignette: Unknown
- VSync: Unknown
- Anti-Aliasing: Unknown
- Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown
- Improve Clarity: Unknown
- Bloom: Unknown
- Distortion: Unknown
- Cast Shadows: Unknown
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
PC Settings
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
This concludes the list of settings that xand uses while playing Valorant. As mentioned earlier, fans can easily use these settings as a template for their own settings. However, having a good display and crosshair setup is only a part of the story in Valorant. There is no alternative to hard work and practice; that's the secret ingredient for all success stories.