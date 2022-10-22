Create

Xand Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Oct 22, 2022 10:16 PM IST
Xand is the newest player on the KRU Esports roster (Image via Riot Games)
Xand is the newest player on the KRU Esports roster (Image via Riot Games)

Alexandre "xand" Zizi is a professional Valorant player hailing from Brazil who has finally joined KRU Esports and will be seen in their jersey in the 2023 tournament season. This move comes after his long stint with Ninjas in Pyjamas. He's the sixth player to become a member of KRU Esports.

With the end of October approaching, every team that has been selected for the upcoming Valorant 2023 tournament season is making a mad dash to complete their rosters. And his inclusion in KRU Esports suggests the side has potentially completed its lineup.

However, it's been close to a year since xand was last seen in the professional circuit. He can hold his own ground in the game; however, he was an inactive member of the Ninjas in Pyjamas roster for quite some time. It will be interesting to see how he performs on a global stage once again.

What settings does xand use in Valorant?

These are the settings that xand is generally seen using in the game. Fans can use this article as a template to replicate xand's preferences in their game and see if it helps improve their performance.

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
  • Keyboard: Razer G915 TKL
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
  • Mousepad: VAXEE PA Zygen
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Mouse settings

  • Mouse DPI: 800
  • In-game Sensitivity: 0.51
  • eDPI: 408
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 0.91
  • Hz: 1,000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

  • Crosshair Color: Cyan
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Outline Opacity: 0
  • Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

  • Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 4
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds (unconfirmed)

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Primary Weapon: 1
  • Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use Ability 1: E
  • Use Ability 2: Q
  • Use Ability 3: C
  • Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

  • Rotate: Fixed
  • Fixed Orientation: Based on side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 0.8
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: Off
  • Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General Settings

  • Display: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Settings

  • Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
  • Material Quality: Unknown
  • Texture Quality: Unknown
  • Detail Quality: Unknown
  • UI Quality: Unknown
  • Vignette: Unknown
  • VSync: Unknown
  • Anti-Aliasing: Unknown
  • Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown
  • Improve Clarity: Unknown
  • Bloom: Unknown
  • Distortion: Unknown
  • Cast Shadows: Unknown
  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

PC Settings

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
This concludes the list of settings that xand uses while playing Valorant. As mentioned earlier, fans can easily use these settings as a template for their own settings. However, having a good display and crosshair setup is only a part of the story in Valorant. There is no alternative to hard work and practice; that's the secret ingredient for all success stories.

