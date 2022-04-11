Xerxia Esports vs Team Liquid: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-B tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Xerxia Esports is ready to take on Europe's Team Liquid in the second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-2.

Xerxia Esports and Team Liquid both won their first game in the competition last night, defeating OpTic Gaming and KRU Esports, respectively. Both secured the series with a 2-0 scoreline on the inaugural day. However, the winner of today's game will be the first team to qualify for the Playoffs from the Group Stage.

Xerxia Esports and Team Liquid: Who will qualify for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs tonight?

Xerxia Esports and Team Liquid will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. The winner will secure their place in the Playoffs, while the loser has to earn a spot through the Lower Bracket.

Prediction

Judging by their firepower and experience, Team Liquid has a higher chance of winning the series tonight. The team came to the Reykjavik Masters after becoming even stronger tactically, and that was evident during their performance in yesterday's game against KRU Esports. The team will surely try to carry the momentum and secure a slot in the Playoffs.

However, Xerxia Esports has already surprised everyone by taking down North American giant OpTic Gaming in their first game in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. The team delivered a solid a performance last night, both tactically and mechanically. The Thai team seems determined to take down another giant tonight to make a statement in the competition.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will face each other for the first time in any official event. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious during their first meeting.

Recent results

Xerxia Esports has lost just one of its last five games. Their only loss was against Paper Rex in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Grand-Finals. Team Liquid has lost two of its last five games in all competitions.

Xerxia Esports and Team Liquid recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

XERXIA Esports:

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul

Team Liquid:

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs qualification match between Xerxia Esports and Team Liquid live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 12:30 am IST onwards on April 12.

