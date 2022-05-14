XSET vs Ghost Gaming: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group A Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage started last night and fans enjoyed two exciting games yesterday. 100 Thieves and Luminosity Gaming started their campaign with victories over the defending champions, The Guard and the Sentinels, respectively.

XSET and Ghost Gaming are ready to face each other in the second game of the day after the match between OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan. The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight to kick-start their campaign.

XSET and Ghost Gaming: Who will win the series in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers?

XSET and Ghost Gaming are both underdogs in this event. Hence, fans can expect a thrilling encounter tonight when these two sides finally meet.

Prediction

Judging by the experience and form of both teams, XSET surely has the upper-hand in this tie-up. With players like Brendan "BcJ" Jensen and Rory "dephh" Jackson in the quad, the team can completely outclass its opponents.

However, Ghost Gaming has performed exceptionally well in the Open Qualifiers and eliminated some big names like Knights and Built by Gamers. The team will definitely try to carry forward the momentum in the main event.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will face each other for the first time in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top tonight in their maiden encounter.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Ghost Gaming has maintained a flawless run in their last five games, while XSET has lost only one match.

XSET and Ghost Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

XSET

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Ghost Gaming

Alex "aproto" Protopapas

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouarid

Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Gianfranco "koalanoob" Potestio

arc-Andre "NiSMO" Tayar

Livestream details

Fans can watch the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage match between XSET and Ghost Gaming live on the official Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on May 14, 2022, from 4.30 AM IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? XSET Ghost Gaming 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman