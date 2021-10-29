XSET vs Version1 Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The North America Last Chance Qualifier (NA LCQ) of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) will decide the last qualifying teams for the Berlin Champions from the region.

The NA teams will face each other in heated matches to get a spot. However, there will be only one winner among all the eight teams competing. All the others will be eliminated as they lose matches in the Lower Brackets of VCT NA LCQ.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na The wait is over. North America's #VALORANTLCQ is back! The fight for the final NA spot at VALORANT Champions continues today. The wait is over. North America's #VALORANTLCQ is back! The fight for the final NA spot at VALORANT Champions continues today. https://t.co/Jee59OSYuk

XSET will match up against Version1 to continue their journey forward in the tournament. Whichever team loses this match will be eliminated.

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers:

XSET vs Version1

Predictions

Considering the recent matches and their past performances, XSET has a better chance of winning the match. However, Version1 definitely outperformed in their last match against FaZe Clan in VCT NA LCQ Lower Bracket Round 1. If they continue with similar performance, they have a chance to defeat XSET.

Regardless, XSET is a stronger team in comparison. If things go well for them, they can pull off an easy win against Version1 and move forward in the tournament.

Head-to-head

These teams faced off against each other once before in the Valorant Champions Tour NA Series 2: Challengers 1. XSET won the match by a 2-0 score in the best-of-three map series. Since then, the teams haven't had a chance to battle each other.

XSET vs Version1 recent statistics (Image via VLR.gg)

Recent Matches

XSET have won two out of their five recent matches, whereas Version1 pulled off only one win in their last match against FaZe Clan. In comparison, XSET obviously had better results in their recent matches.

It will be interesting to see how the XSET vs Version1 match turns out, and who has to end their VCT journey for this year. The winner of this match will be competing against the winner of the upcoming match between Cloud9 Blue and Gen.G Esports in the next Lower Bracket Round.

Livestream

Fans can watch the XSET vs Version1 match live on the official Valorant Champions Tour channel on YouTube and Twitter. The match will be live on October 30 at 3:30 am IST.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Two teams eliminated, six remain. Here is the updated bracket after Day 3 of the #VALORANTLCQ . The fight continues tomorrow at 12pm PT. Two teams eliminated, six remain. Here is the updated bracket after Day 3 of the #VALORANTLCQ. The fight continues tomorrow at 12pm PT. https://t.co/hu1BfVEGLU

Rosters of XSET and Version1 for Valorant Champions Tour NA LCQ 2021

XSET:

Jordan “AYRIN” He

Bryce “PureR” Lovell

Brendan “BcJ” Jensen

Rory “dephh” Jackson

Zachary “zekken” Patrone

Version1

Loic “effys” Sauvageau

Erik “penny” Penny

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

Chad “Oderus” Miller

