Yoru vs Chamber in Valorant: How different are the two agents?

Valorant’s unique take on the first-person shooter franchise by adding various abilities to each agent in the game makes it simple yet complex in its way.

Every agent in Valorant has their own set of abilities that allow them to be either aggressive or defensive or a bit of both in their own way. While both Chamber and Yoru belong to two different agent classes, one is favored over the other.

This article will be comparing both these Valorant agents with teleportation abilities as to which one is better based on their abilities, skills, and more critical information.

Yoru and Chamber’s facts, abilities, and skills in Valorant

Yoru

Yoru in Valorant Protocol (Image via Riot Games)

Facts

Since: Episode 2 Act 1

Role: Duelist

Origin: Japan

Abilities

Basic Ability 1: Fakeout

Deployable alibi footsteps to confuse opposing parties and catch them off guard to get a free kill.

Basic Ability 2: Blindside

Bounceable flash charges that trigger themselves at once when they bounce off a solid plane.

Signature Ability: Gatecrash

Teleportation ability that allows Yoru to travel from one point to the other on command.

Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Drift

Yoru uses a mask to move from one dimension to the other, allowing him to be invisible and move freely in one area.

Skills

Yoru’s collection of abilities based on deception makes him a viable agent altogether. All teleportation ability is great for moving around the map without having intel about where he is. Combined with his fakeout ability, he can trick his enemies on where he is and can give a very interesting match if played well.

Yoru’s abilities make him a great entry fragger. However, he remains one of the worst agents in Valorant for his predictable nature.

Pick rate

Yoru has remained to be one of the worst-performing agents in Valorant because of his win rate and not only that, according to blitz.gg, Yoru also currently has a pick rate of 4.3% overall.

Chamber

Chamber in Valorant Protocol (Image via Riot Games)

Facts

Since: Episode 3 Act 1

Role: Sentinel

Origin: France

Abilities

Basic Ability 1: Trademark

An automatic trap that slows down enemies when in proximity.

Basic Ability 2: Headhunter

A heavy pistol that can be used on command with an alternate fire option.

Signature Ability: Rendezvous

Teleportation ability that allows Chamber to place two anchor points and travel between them.

Ultimate Ability: Tour De Force

A summonable bolt action sniper rifle that Chamber can use to get instant kills on enemies.

Skills

Yoru’s teleportation abilities combined with weapon summoning make him great for any player with good mechanical skills. His Trademark ability is also good for slowing players down, which gives him more time to hunt his enemies.

Even though Chamber is a Sentinel agent, he can be used in an aggressive way which makes him a shield with spikes on.

Pick rate

Chamber’s pick rate in Valorant cannot be mentioned as the agent has not been released yet. However, it is quite natural that he’ll have a greater pick rate than Yoru.

Yoru vs Chamber: Comparison between the two agents

Even though both Valorant agents have the ability to teleport, their disparity in usefulness differs by a lot. Chamber can have been seen to teleport faster than Yoru, making him even less viable in a gunfight.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT What do you think are Chamber’s grand designs? Share your lore theories around the mesmerizing man dripping in mystique. What do you think are Chamber’s grand designs? Share your lore theories around the mesmerizing man dripping in mystique. https://t.co/iKd0PUDm6b

Yoru being a Duelist, is less viable with his current abilities, while Chamber, on the other hand, has more fire potential than Yoru himself. So, it is quite natural anyone would be favoring Chamber over Yoru as he has more abilities that can benefit the team and himself altogether.

