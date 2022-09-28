Zeek Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is one of the most popular titles of 2022, having arrived in June 2020. Due to its outstanding optimization and sophisticated gameplay, the game has witnessed a significant increase in its playerbase. The shooter now boasts over a million daily players.
Aleksander "Zeek" Zygmunt is a Valorant professional playing for Acend. He previously competed for G2's Valorant squad before leaving in June 2021. With Zeek, Acend won the Valorant Champions LAN event in Berlin at the end of 2021.
Everything to know about Zeek's Valorant settings
Those who want to replicate Zeek's Valorant settings can check the following statistics and apply the same. The data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.45
- eDPI: 360
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Crosshair Color: #FFFF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Llines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.728
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Logitech G Pro X Headset
PC specs
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K
- GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 2060
Setup and streaming
- Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition
Understanding Valorant's fundamentals isn't the only aspect a professional needs to maintain high-quality gaming. They must also have a decent gaming system that allows them to compete without hindrance. Based on one's hardware, all options can be changed using the game's settings tab.
That said, Zeek has painted a beautiful legacy that'll stand the test of time. Boasting numerous fans, one can try and replicate the player's prowess by adopting his in-game settings.