Zeek Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is one of the most popular titles of 2022, having arrived in June 2020. Due to its outstanding optimization and sophisticated gameplay, the game has witnessed a significant increase in its playerbase. The shooter now boasts over a million daily players.

Aleksander "Zeek" Zygmunt is a Valorant professional playing for Acend. He previously competed for G2's Valorant squad before leaving in June 2021. With Zeek, Acend won the Valorant Champions LAN event in Berlin at the end of 2021.

Everything to know about Zeek's Valorant settings

Those who want to replicate Zeek's Valorant settings can check the following statistics and apply the same. The data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.45

eDPI: 360

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Crosshair Color: #FFFF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Llines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.728

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Logitech G Pro X Headset

PC specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 2060

Setup and streaming

Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition

Understanding Valorant's fundamentals isn't the only aspect a professional needs to maintain high-quality gaming. They must also have a decent gaming system that allows them to compete without hindrance. Based on one's hardware, all options can be changed using the game's settings tab.

That said, Zeek has painted a beautiful legacy that'll stand the test of time. Boasting numerous fans, one can try and replicate the player's prowess by adopting his in-game settings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far