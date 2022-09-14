Less Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Felipe "Less" Basso is a Brazilian Valorant player who plays for LOUD. He is known for playing Agents like Chamber and Viper in Riot Games' shooter.
The 17-year-old also has 4.5k followers on Twitch. However, he is mostly inactive on the platform and is rarely seen streaming.
Fans of the game are incredibly interested in LOUD's players after their recent victories over DRX and Leviatan at the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Istanbul. LOUD are currently preparing to take on OpTic Gaming in the Upper bracket finals on September 16, 2022.
Less has played a key role in LOUD's success in Istanbul so far. In light of his performances in the ongoing tournament, many fans might want to check out his settings in Valorant and his PC configurations.
Everything to know about Less's Valorant settings
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.44
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 352
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate
- Headset: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB
- Keyboard: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
Players who wish to replicate Less' Valorant settings can do so by simply applying them to their game.
All the listed in-game configurations can be tweaked through Valorant's settings tab, which can be accessed via pressing the ESC (Escape) button.
Players should note that simply copying a Valorant professional's settings doesn't guarantee success in the game.