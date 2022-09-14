Less Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Felipe "Less" Basso is a Brazilian Valorant player who plays for LOUD. He is known for playing Agents like Chamber and Viper in Riot Games' shooter.

The 17-year-old also has 4.5k followers on Twitch. However, he is mostly inactive on the platform and is rarely seen streaming.

Fans of the game are incredibly interested in LOUD's players after their recent victories over DRX and Leviatan at the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Istanbul. LOUD are currently preparing to take on OpTic Gaming in the Upper bracket finals on September 16, 2022.

Less has played a key role in LOUD's success in Istanbul so far. In light of his performances in the ongoing tournament, many fans might want to check out his settings in Valorant and his PC configurations.

Everything to know about Less's Valorant settings

LOUD Less @loud_less E foi decidido nosso adversário na Upper Final



dia 16 vs OPTIC E foi decidido nosso adversário na Upper Finaldia 16 vs OPTIC https://t.co/BS1dLschC8

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.44

:0.44 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 352

: 352 Polling Rate : 1000 Hz

: 1000 Hz Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Green

: Green Crosshair Color : #00FF00

: #00FF00 Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 3

: 3 Inner Line Thickness : 1

: 1 Inner Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Always the Same

: Always the Same Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : Off

: Off Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Razer Viper Ultimate

: Razer Viper Ultimate Headset : HyperX Alloy FPS RGB

: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Players who wish to replicate Less' Valorant settings can do so by simply applying them to their game.

All the listed in-game configurations can be tweaked through Valorant's settings tab, which can be accessed via pressing the ESC (Escape) button.

Players should note that simply copying a Valorant professional's settings doesn't guarantee success in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh