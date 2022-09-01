VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 1 highlights: Paper Rex opens with a win, Leviatán sweeps the floor with Liquid, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul started with a bang. Paper Rex sent EDward Gaming to the loser's bracket in the first match of the world tournament, and Liquid suffered a huge loss at the hands of Leviatán.

The inaugural day of VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul served up some intense matches. Two match-ups of four teams were held. All the teams put up formidable performances, but there can only be one winner per match-up. The winners will take the first step on their journey to the VCT playoffs.

Everything to know about the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 1

The VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul began with a two-match-up series played in a best-of-three (BO3) format.

Match results

Here are the results of the matches played today in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage: Day 1

Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming (Match A1): Pearl (13-11), Icebox (5-13), and Haven (13-8)

Pearl (13-11), Icebox (5-13), and Haven (13-8) Leviatán vs Team Liquid (Match A2): Haven (13-10) and Ascent (13-10)

Top highlights

Fans and viewers all over the world saw some of the most exciting rounds on the first day of the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage. Some were lucky enough to feel the excitement surrounding these teams in person.

Here are some highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage: Day 1.

1) Paper Rex takes down EDward Gaming

Paper Rex had a slow start on Pearl (map 1) but eventually turned things around and won 13-11 on the map chosen by EDward Gaming. Icebox (map 2) saw EDward Gaming take down Paper Rex. The decider match was played on Haven (map 3), and Paper Rex sent EDward Gaming to the loser's bracket with a scoreline of 13-8.

The map ban sequence went as follows:

EDG banned Bind, PRX banned Fracture. EDG picked Pearl, PRX picked Icebox. EDG banned Ascent, PRX banned Breeze. Haven was selected as map 3.

2) Leviatán knocks down Team Liquid

Leviatán came to Day 1 with a surge of energy. They were able to sweep the floor with Team Liquid. Leviatán did not allow Team Liquid to play the decider map and proceeded to win both maps consecutively. The team won 13-10 on Haven (map 1) and 13-10 on Ascent (map 2).

The map ban sequence went as follows:

TL banned Fracture, LEV banned Icebox. TL picked Haven, LEV picked Ascent. TL banned Pearl, LEV banned Breeze. Bind was selected as map 3.

3) Paper Rex Mindfreak goes huge

Paper Rex is a phenomenal team, and their individual prowess cannot be questioned. Mindfreak clutched the 12th round on map 1, Pearl, with a four-kill clutch and secured a crucial round for his team.

4) Paper Rex Benkai plays smoke perfectly

Benkai took a bold step on map 3, Haven, and managed to defuse the spike with four players spraying their pistols at him through the smoke in round 1.

5) Leviatán Shy pistol pounds Liquid

Leviatán managed to hit Team Liquid with brute force on Day 1 itself. Shy shut down four of Liquid's players in map 2, Ascent, during the first round. He showed up and dominated Liquid in the pistol round.

6) Leviatán Tacolilla nerves of steel

Tacolilla secured round 16 on map 2, Ascent, in a 1v2 situation with an Operator. He took down Dimasick and Soulcas in a post-plant scenario and secured the round for his team.

7) Liquid ScreaM blows up

ScreaM single-handedly managed to take down four players from Leviatán and secured round 22 for his team on map 2, Ascent. It was a potential Ace scenario, but it stopped with Dimasick taking the final kill of the round.

Standings

With the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Group Stage Day 1 having come to an end, Paper Rex will move to the winner's bracket where they will face Leviatán. EDward Gaming and Team Liquid will face off in the loser's bracket.

Schedule for Day 2

Here's the schedule for Day 2 of the Group Stage of VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul:

ZETA DIVISION vs. LOUD: Match B2 - Thursday, September 1 - 5:00 am PDT / 2:00 pm CEST / 5:30 pm IST

Thursday, September 1 - 5:00 am PDT / 2:00 pm CEST / 5:30 pm IST OpTic Gaming vs. BOOM Esports: Match B1 - Thursday, September 1 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST

Thursday, September 1 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST Paper Rex vs. Leviatán: Match A3 - Thursday, September 1 - 11:00 am PDT / 8:00 pm CEST / 11:30 pm IST

All matches will be streamed live on Valorant's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

