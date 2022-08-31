Team Liquid at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul - Analysis, upcoming matchups, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) will start on August 31 and run through until September 18. This time around, the Champions event will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, in front of a live audience.

Sixteen of the world’s best Valorant teams have qualified and they will be fighting it out to be the best side in the world. As we get close to the VCT Champions 2022, the teams are prepping hard and are ready to show the best of what Valorant’s competitive scene has to offer.

One of the qualifying teams is Team Liquid. They are one of the topdogs in the tournament, who secured their spot among the top 16 teams in the world after winning VCT 2022: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. In this article, we will be looking at Team Liquid’s recent performance so far as they proceed to the world stage.

Team Liquid's roster analysis ahead of VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

Team Liquid has some of the best names in the game - ScreaM, soulcas, Nivera, dimasick and Jamppi. Recently, however, the team has seen some changes where eMIL joined Team Liquid as the new head coach, and has already acquired VCT 2022: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier win to his name.

The team initially saw some struggle after major changes where L1NK and former head coach Sliggy moved on, but they are now back on their feet and ready to devour their enemies. The team has made only one international appearance this year at VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters - Reykjavík, and their performance was underwhelming.

This time around, they look strong. After their recent win at VCT 2022: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, it seems like they will be going headstrong onto the world stage in Istanbul to prove their might.

Team analysis

Team Liquid has a long history. They started as a professional esports organization founded in the Netherlands in 2000. In August 2020, they entered the Valorant competitive scene and have never looked back since then.

One of the best Valorant teams in the EMEA region, Team Liquid are all for the VCT Champions 2022. Despite having a roster change with dimasick being the new entry to the team, the entire team seems strong and have a fair chance at winning the Champions this time around. This is especially prevalent under the guidance of their coach eMIL and the leadership of ScreaM. Here’s the individual player analysis of Team Liquid.

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

ScreaM's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/dyangStats)

ScreaM is the face of Team Liquid and a veteran CS: GO professional — a force to be reckoned with. He is unstoppable when he starts popping off. Famously named the Headshot Machine, he is also the in-game-leader for Team Liquid.

ScreaM is the most senior member of the team, and he brings all the experience he has gained in the competitive scene with that. Known for his ability to mow down enemies with a crispy aim, he has a whopping ACS 250. Often seen playing the Duelist role, he is devastating to the opponents when he uses Raze, Jett, and surprisingly, Phoenix.

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

soulcas's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/dyangStats)

soulcas is a British player who currently plays for Team Liquid; he is also a former CS: GO player. One of longest standing members in the team, he was often seen on the Duelist role previously. However, things have changed this time around and now fans mostly see soulcas in the Initiator/Controller role, with agents like Fade, Skye, and Astra.

Irrespective of the changes in his in-game role, soulcas is not to be underestimated. Time after time he has proven his might as an individual player as well as the perfect support role. He has remained in the team for a long time and that speaks for itself.

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Jamppi's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/dyangStats)

Jamppi is a young Finnish player who currently plays for Team Liquid. A former CS: GO player, he made his name in the esports scene with ENCE.

Jampii is the perfect Sentinel any team could ask for, and is nowadays seen using Chamber. He goes aggressive when it deems fit and punishes his enemies for trying to get into the site. He is a sight to behold when he uses the Operator and does justice to the Agent Chamber. A perfect teamplayer, this young hotshot is all ready for VCT Champions 2022.

Dmitriy "dimasick" Matvienko

dimasick's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/dyangStats)

Born on July 6, 1996, dimasick is a Kazakhstani player who currently plays for Team Liquid. He is a former CS: GO professional player, who is known for his time on AVANGAR and pro100. He is a new entry to Team Liquid and has already qualified for the biggest Valorant tournament.

dimasick is a strong all-rounder and is flexible with his in-game roles. He can be seen in the Sentinel role with Sage, Controller role with Brimstone, and Initiator role with Sova.

Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom

Nivera's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/dyangStats)

Nivera is a Belgian player who currently plays for Team Liquid. He is the younger brother of ScreaM and just like the latter, Nivera is also a former CS: GO player, known for his time in Team Heretics and Team Vitality.

In Team Liquid, Nivera has the highest clutch rating with him clutching about ¼ of all crucial scenarios. One of the best Viper’s in the competitive scene, he has also been seen playing the Initiator role, and his top picks include Breach and KAY/O. Despite being young, he isn’t unfamiliar to the big stages and has won quite a few tournaments with his CS: GO side, Team Vitality, in the past.

Recent performances of Team Liquid

Performance of Team Liquid seemed to be lacking earlier this year, until recently. Here is their recent match history:

VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers: They managed to secure the 4th position by losing 0-2 to G2 Esports.

They managed to secure the 4th position by losing 0-2 to G2 Esports. VCT Stage 1 Masters - Reykjavík: They lost pretty early into the series to the underdogs ZETA Division.

They lost pretty early into the series to the underdogs ZETA Division. VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers: Once again suffering the same fate, they lost the series to the M3 Champions and could only secure the 5th position.

Once again suffering the same fate, they lost the series to the M3 Champions and could only secure the 5th position. VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: They took their revenge on the M3 Champions and became one of the top 16 teams to be able to fight in the Champions by securing the 1st position.

Upcoming matchups

Team Liquid are in the Group A of the VCT Champions 2022 Group Stage. It consists of - Team Liquid, Paper Rex, Leviatan, and EDward Gaming.

Their first match is against Leviatan from Argentina. Viewers can catch the match live on the official Twitch and YouTube handles of Valorant on Wednesday, August 31, at 10 am PDT / 7 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST.

