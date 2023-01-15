Zellsis Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Having the right settings in Valorant goes a long way in determining how well you are performing in the game. Although the settings, such as crosshair, are specific to individual players, it can sometimes be hard to find the exact numbers that will be essential to your success.

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro is a professional Valorant player currently part of the Riot-partnered Cloud9 roster. He first rose to fame as part of the Version1 team that went to Masters 2 Reykjavik in 2021. Subsequently, he played for the Sentinels on loan during their LCQ run in 2022.

He is currently an Initiator player flexing onto Raze from time to time. He is extremely mechanically gifted and is known for being clutch when his team needs him.

If your playstyle matches his, you can benefit greatly by emulating his Valorant settings. This article will provide all the details about his in-game settings and peripherals.

Capitalize on Zellsis' Valorant settings and configurations in 2023

Zellsis will play for Cloud9 in the upcoming season of the Valorant Champions Tour, starting with the LOCK//IN tournament in Brazil. The team will compete in the Americas League of International split afterward, facing off against other franchised sides from North America, Brazil, and Latin America.

Zellsis' last showing with the Cloud9 team was at the Red Bull Home Ground, where the team made it to the Grand Final but lost to 100 Thieves.

Here are all of Zellsis' in-game settings and peripherals.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.215

eDPI: 172

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.82

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 5

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: High

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Keyboard: Gamesense Clutch

Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO

PC specifications

CPU: Unknown

GPU: Unknown

Looking at the settings used by professional players can be quite useful. Since they are more experienced and have access to coaching staff and management, their settings will be tailored to their Valorant playstyles.

Using Zellsis' settings as a starting point, from where you fine-tune it to fit your exact needs, can be an excellent way to improve in the game.

Poll : 0 votes