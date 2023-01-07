5 Valorant Duelists pros to look out for in 2023

The Valorant community had a fantastic year in 2022. Many upgrades have been released, bringing in new agents and maps, and improving the game with some well-balanced adjustments.

VCT 2022 was the best event hosted by Riot that attracted a lot of Valorant Fans. It was also the year the game officially became a global esport. Teams from lesser areas could defeat the 'best' at the time, and several professional players established quite a reputation for themselves.

Many things have changed as Valorant prepares to franchise in 2023. Teams have been redesigned, and players can be relocated to another region to participate.

30 partner teams from the EMEA, Pacific, and Americas leagues will compete at VCT LOCK//IN Brazil. It will be Riot Games' largest Valorant event and the first glimpse at the teams that will be a part of this new age in esports. With that in mind, the viewer's focus in 2023 will be on a select group of dualist players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion

Dualists to look out for in Valorant 2023

1) Adil "ScreaM'' Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a former Counter-Strike player who joined Valorant and is well-known for his technical abilities in first-person shooter (FPS) games. He joined Team Liquid in 2020 and began his career in the game.

ScreaM currently plays for Karmine Corps, a French multi-gaming esports organization. Back in CS:GO days, his distinctive "One taps" and ridiculously high headshot rate won him the titles "Headshot machine" and "One-Tap-God," and even now, those labels perfectly suit him.

In VCT 2022, he performed several incredible plays with Duelist Agents. He primarily played Raze and Phoenix and had good K/D and ACS (Average combat score).

Players in VCT 2023 should keep an eye out for his lethal gameplay since he is a great IGL (in-game leader) who can perfectly place his team for swift executions and has the potential to clutch in crucial rounds.

2) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Tyson Ngo, commonly known as TenZ, is a Sentinels-signed Canadian professional Valorant player, streamer, and former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. His primary role is Dualist, and he excels in this area.

Sentinels, along with TenZ, dominated the Valorant Universe in 2021. They won the inaugural international LAN event, VCT Stage 2: Masters Reykjavik, without losing a single map. With his amazing display of aim, he quickly rose to become one of the best in the world.

Despite TenZ's decent performances in all his matches, Sentinels did not qualify for any international LAN tournaments in 2022. Fans are excited since there is a good chance that the Sentinels will make a comeback in VCT 2023 with their new roster, and it will be intriguing to see how the Dualist performs with his new squad.

3) Erick "Aspas" Santos

Aspas is a Brazilian esports player. He joined the esports profession at 17 and played for the team SLICK. He ultimately joined LOUD in February 2022 and is now one of its most prominent members. He was an important part of their spectacular VCT 2022 campaign.

They won the VCT and were named the greatest Valorant team in the world after defeating Optic in the finals. Aspas is the team's Dualist and has made several incredible plays with agents Raze and Jett. He has frequently shown his ability to clear corners, create space, and frag for his team. He is a steady player with plenty of room to grow and continue exhibiting his talent on large platforms.

For VCT 2023, LOUD has changed their roster, and it would be interesting to see how Aspas performs with his new squad.

4) Byung-Chul "BuZz" Yu

BuZz is a 19-year-old South Korean Valorant prodigy. He was a member of the Vision Strikers squad, who dominated South Korea by a 102-win run. DRX later bought the Vision Strikers on January 7, 2022.

He is an important element of the DRX squad and can pull off some mind-blowing moves and clutches that astonish the opposition and spectators. He has mostly served as a Duelist, although he has also served as the Sentinel Chamber when necessary.

BuzZ is one of the top Jett players in the world, and despite his youth, he still has a lot of space for progress. He is the squad's primary op'er and is preparing to show off some amazing shots at VCT 2023.

5) Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is the primary duelist for the South-East Asian powerhouse PaperRex. Fans have been continually amazed by the team's exhilarating performances at LAN competitions during VCT 2022.

f0rsakeN began his esports career with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with his well-known older brother, Kevin "xccurate" Susanto, who previously played for the esports organization Tyloo.

Jason shifted to Valorant, and soon after joining, he established a reputation as a world-class fragger. He displayed exceptional gameplay with Jett and Chamber at the VCT 2022, and we expect his abilities to improve at the 2023 edition.

