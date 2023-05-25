Zest Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kim "Zest" Gi-seok, born on December 27, 2000, is a prominent esports player from South Korea who has made a name for himself in both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Valorant. Currently affiliated with DRX, he has established himself as a formidable competitor in the world of professional gaming.

Zest first gained recognition during his time with GOSU, a renowned CS:GO team, where he showcased his exceptional skills and strategic prowess. As a member of GOSU, he contributed significantly to the team's success and garnered a loyal fan base.

All about Zest's Valorant settings and gear

After transitioning to Valorant, Zest began his journey in the competitive scene with Vision Strikers (later acquired by DRX). Since then, he has been an integral part of DRX's roster, continuously displaying his proficiency in the game and helping his team achieve victories.

In the VCT 2023 - Pacific League, Zest is currently representing DRX and competing against top-tier opponents. His dedication and hard work have resulted in impressive accomplishments, with his total winnings amounting to $88,604.22. This substantial prize money reflects his consistent performances and success in various tournaments.

Zest boasts a first blood success rate of 51%, showcasing his ability to initiate engagements and gain an early advantage for his team. Moreover, his notable headshot percentage of 28.3% underlines his accuracy and precision in delivering lethal shots to opponents. Here are his settings:

Note: DRX Zest's settings have been collected from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.56

eDPI: 224

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

With his remarkable skills, consistency, and dedication to the game, Zest has become a formidable force in the Valorant esports scene. Fans of the game eagerly anticipate his future performances, expecting him to continue making significant contributions to DRX's success and leaving a lasting impact on the world of competitive gaming.

