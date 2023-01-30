zombs Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Gunplay is the most important part of Valorant, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. Agent-specific abilities add complexity to the game and enhance players' gameplay experience, but the main focus is on shooting your enemies down before they can kill you.

Having in-game settings that suit your preferences is very important for you to play to the best of your ability. This includes factors like crosshair, sensitivity, video settings, and more. Given the number of options available in Valorant, it might get a little confusing for amateur players to zero down on what works best for them.

Jared "zombs" Gitlin is a Valorant player from the United States of America. He used to play the Controller role on the Sentinels roster, and is still signed with the organization despite not competing professionally under their banner at the moment.

If you think your playstyle matches zombs' or want it to, this article has you covered on all the in-game settings and peripherals he uses, so you can explore your full potential.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by Sentinels' zombs in 2023

Zombs was part of the original Sentinels lineup that came to be known as a super team for a while in 2021, with their win at Masters Reykjavík, where they won without dropping a map.

zombs @zombs 3-0 vs @fnatic champions of the first LAN and international event! LFG! 3-0 vs @fnatic champions of the first LAN and international event! LFG! https://t.co/S1Tb1kbQp2

The Valorant esports scene has changed a lot since then, but zombs still remains one of the most popular stars in the scene. During his time on Sentinels, he was known as one of the most clutch players in the game on Agents like Omen, Viper, and Astra. His playstyle is slow and methodical, and every move he makes in the game is calculated.

The following sections contain all the details of zombs' Valorant settings including his crosshair, sensitivity, and video settings.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.54

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G640

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

It is helpful for both beginners and more seasoned Valorant players to look at professional stars' in-game gameplay and settings. This is because they have a lot of support from experts hired by their organizations in coming up with the perfect values.

Referring to their settings while tweaking them to suit your needs will land you the perfect combination, helping you start dominating your ranked games.

