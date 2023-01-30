zombs Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Gunplay is the most important part of Valorant, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. Agent-specific abilities add complexity to the game and enhance players' gameplay experience, but the main focus is on shooting your enemies down before they can kill you.
Having in-game settings that suit your preferences is very important for you to play to the best of your ability. This includes factors like crosshair, sensitivity, video settings, and more. Given the number of options available in Valorant, it might get a little confusing for amateur players to zero down on what works best for them.
Jared "zombs" Gitlin is a Valorant player from the United States of America. He used to play the Controller role on the Sentinels roster, and is still signed with the organization despite not competing professionally under their banner at the moment.
If you think your playstyle matches zombs' or want it to, this article has you covered on all the in-game settings and peripherals he uses, so you can explore your full potential.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by Sentinels' zombs in 2023
Zombs was part of the original Sentinels lineup that came to be known as a super team for a while in 2021, with their win at Masters Reykjavík, where they won without dropping a map.
The Valorant esports scene has changed a lot since then, but zombs still remains one of the most popular stars in the scene. During his time on Sentinels, he was known as one of the most clutch players in the game on Agents like Omen, Viper, and Astra. His playstyle is slow and methodical, and every move he makes in the game is calculated.
The following sections contain all the details of zombs' Valorant settings including his crosshair, sensitivity, and video settings.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.54
- eDPI: 216
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G640
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
It is helpful for both beginners and more seasoned Valorant players to look at professional stars' in-game gameplay and settings. This is because they have a lot of support from experts hired by their organizations in coming up with the perfect values.
Referring to their settings while tweaking them to suit your needs will land you the perfect combination, helping you start dominating your ranked games.