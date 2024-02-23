Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, Match 12

Ahmedabad Defenders have retained the top spot in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks 17-15, 15-13, 15-11 on Thursday, February 21.

The Defenders have six points from three matches, having won all three matches they've played thus far in the competition. They have a set difference of nine, winning all matches with a 3-0 margin.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks have retained the seventh position with a couple of points from three outings. They have registered one win, and two losses and have a set difference of -5 in the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League 2024.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Thunderbolts lost to Chennai Blitz defeated 2-3 in a five-set thriller 16-14, 20-21, 5-15, 19-7, 8-15. The hosts registered a convincing 15-5 victory in the third set but succumbed to a hard-fought 19-7 in the fourth set as the game headed into the decider. Chennai Blitz proved to be too good, winning the final set 15-8 and the match 23-0.

Chennai is second with six points and a set difference of four, having won three and lost one from four outings in the ongoing edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

The Thunderbolts, on the other hand, continue to occupy the last position in the standings with three losses from as many encounters. They are yet to open their account in the league and have a set difference of -6.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Thursday, February 22)

Match 11 - Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 Chennai Blitz (16-14, 20-21, 5-15, 19-7, 8-15)

Match 12 - Ahmedabad Defenders 3-0 Hyderabad Black Hawks (17-15, 15-13, 15-11)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Friday, February 23)

Match 13 - Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans, 18:30 IST

Match 14 - Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 20:30 IST

