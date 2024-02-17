Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, Match 5

Chennai Blitz have climbed four spots to occupy the fifth position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks in the fifth match of the competition. The hosts were too hot to handle as they blanked their opponents in three straight sets 16-14, 15-11, 15-7.

Chennai have two points from a couple of encounters, winning and losing one match each. They lost their season opener to defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders 3-0 but made a comeback into the tournament by registering a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks in their second outing.

The home side has a set difference of zero, having won and lost three sets each in the tournament thus far.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Black Hawks have moved bottom of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings with zero points and a set difference of -3. The Black Hawks wouldn't be pleased with the result as they started Season 3 with a loss.

Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, and Mumbai Meteors are placed first, second, third, and fourth, respectively with a couple of points each. They have registered one victory in the only match they've played thus far in the competition.

Delhi Toofans, Kochi Blue Spikers, and Kolkata Thunderbolts are sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively in the standings with zero points each. All three teams are yet to register a victory in the ongoing edition of the Prime Volleyball League 2024.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Saturday, February 17)

Match 5 - Chennai Blitz 3-0 Hyderabad Black Hawks (16-14, 15-11, 15-7)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Sunday, February 18)

Match 6 - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 18:30 IST

Match 7 - Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans, 20:30 IST

