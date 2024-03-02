Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes, Match 24

Calicut Heroes (previously third) have stormed into the first position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks on Saturday, March 2.

They have eight points and a set difference of nine from five matches, having won four and lost one match. As a result of the win, Ahmedabad Defenders and Mumbai Meteors have slipped to the second and third position, respectively, with eight points each.

Hyderabad Black Hawks, on the other hand, have retained the eighth position with a couple of points and a set difference of -12. The Black Hawks have registered one win and five losses from six encounters this season.

The loss has put the Hyderabad Black Hawks' Super 5 qualification at stake as they need to win their next couple of matches and ensure the other results go their way.

Speaking of the match, Calicut Heroes held their nerves to win the first set 15-13 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The Heroes were trailing by a couple of points in the second set. However, they were back in the game by leveling the scores 13-13 by claiming the Super Point.

The set went deeper as both sides picked up points at turns. Eventually, Calicut Heroes won the set 18-16 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The Calicut-based franchise won the final set 16-14 to seal the match 3-0.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Saturday, March 2)

Match 24 - Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes (13-15, 16-18)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Sunday, March 3)

Match 25 - Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans, 18:30 IST

Match 26 - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 20:30 IST

