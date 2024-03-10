Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers, Match 34

Kochi Blue Spikers have moved to the eighth position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks on Saturday, March 9.

The Blue Spikers won the match in straight sets 12-15, 12-15, 11-15 to move up by a position. They have a couple of points from eight matches, including one win and seven losses in the tournament.

The Kerala-based franchise has a score difference of -10, having won 11 sets and lost 21 in the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Black Hawks slipped to the bottom of the standings with a couple of points, having won one match and lost seven games. The Black Hawks have a set difference of -18, winning five sets and conceding 23.

Calicut Heroes, Ahmedabad Defenders, Delhi Toofans, and Chennai Blitz have one match to go in the tournament.

Calicut Heroes, Ahmedabad Defenders, Delhi Toofans, and Bengaluru Torpedoes are the five franchises that have secured a place in the Super 5s of the Prime Volleyball League 2024.

A win for the Chennai Blitz on Sunday over Calicut Heroes will see them through to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, if the Chennai-based club loses to the Heroes, the Mumbai Meteors will secure the fifth position in the points table and qualify for the Super 5s.

The second match of the day between Ahmedabad Defenders and Delhi Toofans will determine their final position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Saturday, March 9)

Match 34 - Hyderabad Black Hawks 0-3 Kochi Blue Spikers (12-15, 12-15, 11-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Sunday, March 10)

Match 35 - Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes, 18:30 IST

Match 36 - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans, 20:30 IST

