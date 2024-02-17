Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes, Match 4

Ahmedabad Defenders are placed atop the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table with a couple of points, having won their season opener against host Chennai Blitz on Thursday. The Defenders have a set difference of three and thus, occupy the first position.

Bengaluru Torpedoes and Calicut Heroes are placed second and third, respectively, with a couple of points and a set difference of two each. Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors are fourth in the standings with a couple of points and a set difference of one.

Bengaluru Torpedoes defeated Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-1 on Thursday. Mumbai Meteors registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory against debutants Delhi Toofans on Friday.

Calciut Heroes started their campaign with a 3-1 victory against rivals Kochi Blue Spikers in the fourth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 on Friday. Hyderabad Black Hawks are fifth and are yet to play a match in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They will open their campaign against home team Chennai Blitz on February 17, Saturday.

Delhi Toofans, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Chennai Blitz are sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth in the points table, respectively. All four teams lost their respective season openers across the first couple of days of the tournament.

Delhi have a set difference of -1, Kochi and Kolkata have a set difference of -2, while Chennai have a worst set difference of -3 after playing one match each.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Points System Explained

Each team gets two points for a victory and none for every loss they register in the Prime Volleyball League 2024. A match consists of a total of five sets, with teams required to win three of them to win the match and bag two full points.

If teams have an equal number of points, their position in the standings is determined based on the set difference. The calculation is done by using the following formula:

Set Difference = Sets Won - Sets Lost

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST