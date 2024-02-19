Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, Match 8

Hyderabad Black Hawks have climbed to seventh position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table. They jumped one spot following a 3-2 victory against Mumbai Meteors on Monday, February 19.

They have two points from as many games, winning and losing one each. Hyderabad have a set difference of -2, having lost five sets and won three. Meanwhile, the Meteors have retained fourth position in the standings with a couple of points and a set difference of nil.

The Black Hawks' rise in the standings saw the Kochi Blue Spikers (zero points) slip to eighth position. The Black Hawks staged a comeback despite being two sets down to win a five-set thriller against the Meteors 15-7, 15-12, 10-15, 11-15, 18-20.

Mumbai Meteos were off to a flying start, winning the first two sets. They registered a convincing 15-7 victory in the first set and won the second set 15-12 to get one step closer to victory. However, the Hyderabad Black Hawks made a superb comeback into the game, winning the third set 10-15. Hyderabad won the fourth set 11-15 to force the game into the decider.

It was all down to the final set to decide the winner, and it was a tough contest as both teams fought to the core to take home the final set. Both teams picked up points in turn to keep the scores level. However, the Black Hawks had the last laugh, winning the final set 20-18.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Monday, February 19)

Match 8 - Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks (15-7, 15-12, 10-15, 11-15, 18-20)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Monday, February 19)

Match 9 - Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 18:30 IST

