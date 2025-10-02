Prime Volleyball League 2025 will begin on Thursday, October 02, with the final set to be played on Sunday, October 26. This is the fourth edition of the tournament. The competition will see 10 teams competing. They are split into two pools of five teams each.

Ad

Pool A consists of Goa Guardians, Chennai Blitz, Kochi Blue Spikers, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts. Hyderabad Black Hawks, Delhi Toofans, Ahmedabad Defenders, Mumbai Meteors, and Calicut Heroes are in Pool B.

Calicut Heroes are the defending champions, having won the Prime Volleyball League 2024. They will kick-start their title defence in the opening game of the 2025 season against the Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Prime Volleyball League 2025: When to watch PVL 2025?

The opening clash of the Prime Volleyball League 2025 will take place on Thursday, October 02. Matches in the group stage will he held from October 02 to October 22. The playoffs will begin on October 24. The first semi-final will be played on October 24, while the second semi-final will take place on the same day.

Ad

Trending

The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, October 26. This time around, each team will play against the other four teams in their pool during the league stage. Additionally, they will also play against three teams from the other pool. As the league stage ends, the top four teams (overall) will advance to the semi-finals.

On days with just one match, the game will begin at 6:30 pm IST. In case of double-headers, the first match will begin at 6:30 pm IST, while the second game will start at 8:30 pm IST. The winners of both the semi-finals will directly play each other in the final.

Ad

Prime Volleyball League 2025 Schedule: (All times in IST)

League Stage matches -

Thursday, October 02

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes - 6:30 pm

Friday, October 03

Goa Guardians vs Bengaluru Torpedoes - 6:30 pm

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers - 8:30 pm

Saturday, October 04

Delhi Toofans vs Ahmedabad Defenders - 6:30 pm

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Mumbai Meteors - 8:30 pm

Sunday, October 05

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts - 6:30 pm

Ad

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Goa Guardians - 8:30 pm

Monday, October 06

Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes - 6:30 pm

Tuesday, October 07

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers - 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Goa Guardians - 8:30 pm

Wednesday, October 08

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans - 6:30 pm

Thursday, October 09

Goa Guardians vs Chennai Blitz - 6:30 pm

Friday, October 10

Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders - 6:30 pm

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Delhi Toofans - 8:30 pm

Saturday, October 11

Ad

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Bengaluru Torpedoes - 6:30 pm

Chennai Blitz vs Kolkata Thunderbolts - 8:30 pm

Sunday, October 12

Delhi Toofans vs Calicut Heroes - 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks - 8:30 pm

Monday, October 13

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz - 6:30 pm

Tuesday, October 14

Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers - 6:30 pm

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Goa Guardians - 8:30 pm

Wednesday, October 15

Chennai Blitz vs Ahmedabad Defenders - 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes - 8:30 pm

Ad

Thursday, October 16

Goa Guardians vs Hyderabad Black Hawks - 6:30 pm

Friday, October 17

Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts - 6:30 pm

Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz - 8:30 pm

Saturday, October 18

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors - 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks - 8:30 pm

Sunday, October 19

Delhi Toofans vs Goa Guardians - 6:30 pm

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes - 8:30 pm

Monday, October 20

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kolkata Thunderbolts - 6:30 pm

Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors - 8:30 pm

Ad

Tuesday, October 21

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers - 6:30 pm

Wednesday, October 22

Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes - 6:30 pm

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans - 8:30 pm

Playoffs matches -

Friday, October 24

Semifinal 1 - 6:30 pm

Semifinal 2 - 8:30 pm

Sunday, October 26

FINAL - 6:30 pm

Prime Volleyball League 2025: Where to watch PVL 2025?

All matches of the Prime Volleyball League 2025 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will be live-streamed on Prime Volleyball's YouTube channel as well.

Ad

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live-streaming: Prime Volleyball YouTube

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More