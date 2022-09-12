Which country won the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022? 

The 2022 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Men’s World Championship commenced on August 26 and concluded yesterday, September 11, 2022. Much to the excitement of European volleyball enthusiasts, Italy lifted the trophy after a grueling match against former defending champion Poland.

A packed stadium on the final day of the international volleyball tournament (Image via Volleyball World)

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 was held in three cities - Ljubljana, Katowice, and Gliwice of the two countries – Poland and Slovenia. The tournament is held once every four years, similar to the Olympics.

Italy is the champion of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022

The Italian volleyball team secured the gold medal after defeating Poland (Image via Volleyball World)

The final match was held between Poland and Italy after they successfully defeated Brazil and Slovenia in the semi-final round, respectively. Italy’s win denied Poland from winning three consecutive FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships.

Volleyball World @volleyballworld : 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!



After years, the world title is going back to Italy!



#Electrifying2022 #Volleyball #MWCH2022 ITALY: 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!Afteryears, the world title is going back to Italy! ITALY 🇮🇹: 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!After 2️⃣4️⃣ years, the world title is going back to Italy!⚡️ #Electrifying2022 #Volleyball #MWCH2022 https://t.co/x8Y4tu27jP

The winning team consisted of the following players:

Ferdinando De Giorgi (Coach)

Pinali Giulio

Recine Francesco

Michieletto Alessandro

Giannelli Simone

Balaso Mattia

Galassi Gianluca

Lavia Daniele

Romano Yuri

Anzani Simone

Russo Roberto

Scanferla Leonardo

Mosca Leandro Ausibio

The Italian volleyball team won their fourth world title after 24 long years when they lifted the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship trophy. They downed Poland 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20) thereby clinching the top position. The team ruled the 90’s and won the tournament three straight times (1990, 1994, and 1998).

Upon winning the tournament, the Italian volleyball team’s captain, Simone Giannelli said:

“It doesn’t feel real. Last year, when we won the European Championship, I cried a lot. But now I can’t cry because I’m so happy and so excited. I can’t think of anything, I can only smile and laugh. I’m so proud of my team, proud to be Italian and proud to be a world champion.”

With regards to the team's performance over the past few matches, the captain commented:

“This is an incredible group. We just play hard. It doesn’t matter what’s on the scoreboard and what the other team is doing, we just stay in the game and play hard. We love playing this game and enjoy so much doing it together. I hope it’s the start of something special. We have a lot of young guys who are very talented and we have to continue to grow and create something big. It’s a very good moment for us, but we have to keep looking forward.”

The victory was even more special for the 60-year-old head coach, Ferdinando De Giorgi, since he was part of the team every single time the country won the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship. Back in 1990s, he used to be the team’s setter.

Volleyball World @volleyballworld has just won the



The South American squad beat Slovenia by 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18) to grab their 7th medal at the WCH, the 6th in a row.



Watch the World Champs on VBTV.



🏐 #Electrifying2022 #Volleyball World Champs Bronze Medal Match: Brazilhas just won the #MWCH2022 🥉!The South American squad beat Sloveniaby 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18) to grab their 7th medal at the WCH, the 6th in a row.Watch the World Champs on VBTV. World Champs Bronze Medal Match: Brazil 🇧🇷 has just won the #MWCH2022 🥉!The South American squad beat Slovenia 🇸🇮 by 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18) to grab their 7th medal at the WCH, the 6th in a row.📺 Watch the World Champs on VBTV.🏐 #Electrifying2022 #Volleyball https://t.co/c6pVoAwcr0

Brazil, on the other hand, claimed the bronze medal in the 20th edition of the international competition and secured a podium finish for the sixth year in a row. The Brazilian team defeated Slovenia 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18) in the third-place playoff.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy