Which country won the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022? 

The 2022 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Men’s World Championship commenced on August 26 and concluded yesterday, September 11, 2022. Much to the excitement of European volleyball enthusiasts, Italy lifted the trophy after a grueling match against former defending champion Poland.
The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 was held in three cities - Ljubljana, Katowice, and Gliwice of the two countries – Poland and Slovenia. The tournament is held once every four years, similar to the Olympics.
Italy is the champion of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022
The final match was held between Poland and Italy after they successfully defeated Brazil and Slovenia in the semi-final round, respectively. Italy’s win denied Poland from winning three consecutive FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships.
The winning team consisted of the following players:
- Ferdinando De Giorgi (Coach)
- Pinali Giulio
- Recine Francesco
- Michieletto Alessandro
- Giannelli Simone
- Balaso Mattia
- Galassi Gianluca
- Lavia Daniele
- Romano Yuri
- Anzani Simone
- Russo Roberto
- Scanferla Leonardo
- Mosca Leandro Ausibio
The Italian volleyball team won their fourth world title after 24 long years when they lifted the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship trophy. They downed Poland 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20) thereby clinching the top position. The team ruled the 90’s and won the tournament three straight times (1990, 1994, and 1998).
Upon winning the tournament, the Italian volleyball team’s captain, Simone Giannelli said:
“It doesn’t feel real. Last year, when we won the European Championship, I cried a lot. But now I can’t cry because I’m so happy and so excited. I can’t think of anything, I can only smile and laugh. I’m so proud of my team, proud to be Italian and proud to be a world champion.”
With regards to the team's performance over the past few matches, the captain commented:
“This is an incredible group. We just play hard. It doesn’t matter what’s on the scoreboard and what the other team is doing, we just stay in the game and play hard. We love playing this game and enjoy so much doing it together. I hope it’s the start of something special. We have a lot of young guys who are very talented and we have to continue to grow and create something big. It’s a very good moment for us, but we have to keep looking forward.”
The victory was even more special for the 60-year-old head coach, Ferdinando De Giorgi, since he was part of the team every single time the country won the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship. Back in 1990s, he used to be the team’s setter.
Brazil, on the other hand, claimed the bronze medal in the 20th edition of the international competition and secured a podium finish for the sixth year in a row. The Brazilian team defeated Slovenia 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18) in the third-place playoff.