Pro Volleyball League adds six more international players for inaugural edition

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) As the inaugural edition of the Pro Volleyball League draws closer, the league added six more International players for the first season.

With this, each team filled their quota of 2 foreign players in the squad of 12 and are all set for the first edition of the league starting February 2.

The newest franchise based sports league is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India and will see six teams from six cities vying for the title in the first season.

In the second draft of the Pro Volleyball League, Russia's Victor Sysoev was picked by Ahmedabad Defenders, Slovakian Adrej Patuc by Kochi Blue Spikers, Canada's Nicholas Del Bianco by U Mumba Volley, Latvian Ruskans Sorokins by Chennai Spartans, Canada's Alex Bader by Black Hawks Hyderabad and Republic of Congo's Illouni Ngampourou by Calicut Heroes.

In a career spanning 14 years across Romania, Switzerland and Russia, Sysoev started with Lokomotiv Novosibirsk. The 34-year old Patuc, who will represent Kochi franchise, has 15 years of experience that started at Slovakian club VKP Bratislava in 2003.

Canada's Del Bianco started playing club volleyball with the Trinity Western Spartans. The 26-year old was also a member of the National team from 2014-2017 and went onto play in countries like Switzerland, France and Germany