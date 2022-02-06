PV Sindhu inducts father PV Ramana into Prime Volleyball League Hall of Fame; Hyderabad Blacks Hawks thrash Kochi Blue Spikers 4-1 in opening game

Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu inducted Arjuna Awardee and her father PV Ramana, as well as Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardee Shyam Sunder Rao, into the Prime Volleyball League Hall of Fame on February 5 (Saturday).

Both Indian volleyball greats were honored during the PVL opening ceremony. The Minister for Sports in Telangana, V. Srinivas Goud, was also present during the opening ceremony of the volleyball tournament.

Ace shuttler Sindhu and her father were seen on the volleyball court with the players a couple of times during their practice session recently. Sindhu's father Ramana was seen smashing the ball, while the players on the court applauded him for his fitness and athleticism at his age.

The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) commenced at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The tournament will consist of 24 matches. All teams will square off against each other once.

The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals, with the last four stages scheduled for February 24th and 25th, while the final will be on February 27th at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Hyderabad Black Hawks trounce Kochi Blue Spikers 4-1 to begin their Prime Volleyball season on a high

The Hyderabad Black Hawks kickstarted their campaign on a positive note as they outplayed Karthik Madhu's Kochi Blue Spikers 4-1. The Black Hawks raced away to a 4-0 with a commanding show in the first four sets, before the Spikers pulled things back in the nick of time to salvage a win in the final set.

Rohit Kumar was awarded player of the match for his terrific showing on the offensive front, notching up 21 points including 14 spike, 5 block and 2 serve points.

Five other teams namely Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, and Kolkata Thunderbolts will also be in action as the league will host one game every day, with double headers only scheduled for February 11th and 17th.

Prime Volleyball 2022: February 6 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Chennai Blitz vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date: February 6, Timings: 7pm (IST).

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: "Under pressure, you cannot produce a good game"- Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal Rai

Edited by Prasen Moudgal