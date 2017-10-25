Qualifiers for shooting nationals postponed

by PTI 25 Oct 2017, 20:16 IST

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The North Zone tournament, which doubles up as qualifiers for the shooting nationals, has been postponed due to technical reasons, as per a letter from the Sports Authority of India.

The qualifiers were scheduled to be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges from November 1 to 7 while the nationals are supposed to be organised in December.

SAI today issued a letter to the Delhi State Rifle Association (DSRA), stating that the event can't be held during that time due to some technical reasons concerning the range. The tournament is now postponed to January.

The DSRA said they are 100 per cent ready to host the tournament and postponing it to January would defeat its entire purpose.

"This is a qualifying event for nationals so how can it be held after the nationals. Another thing is if it is held early next year we would lose the stream of shooters whose cut-offs are December 31," said an official of the DSRA.

"We have done the bookings, over 4000 entries have been filled in by the shooters. We are fully ready to host the event and we hope better sense prevails. We have requested the SAI to again look into it," he added.

The Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range is currently playing host to the prestigious ISSF World Cup Final, and the DSRA official said if a tournament of such stature can be organised then why can't the qualifiers immediately after that