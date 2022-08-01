Commonwealth Games India's Day 4 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 1, 2022

The Mirabai Chanu-led Indian weightlifting contingent has been a major boost in the absence of Indian powerhouse shooting at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022). The lifters opened India's medal tally with five medals so far at the ongoing Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
By the end of the third day, India is currently placed in sixth position with five medals so far, including two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal. All five medals were grabbed by the weightlifters. Meanwhile, Australia is leading the medal tally with 41 medals, including 18 golds, nine silvers and 14 bronze medals so far.
The highlight of the day was 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga's incredible debut performance at the quadrennial showpiece event. Jeremy clinched a gold medal with a combined effort of 300kg (Snatch 140kg + Clean and Jerk 160kg) in the men's 67kg finals.
Meanwhile, the Indian men's table tennis team comprising Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai are through to the semifinals. The Indian men's team pulled off a convincing 3-0 victory against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals.
The Indian men's hockey team decimated lowly Ghana 11-0 in their opening Pool B match on July 31.
World Champion Nikhat Zareen also put her best foot forward to advance into the quarterfinals of the women's light flyweight 50kg category. The 26-year-old outpowered Mozambique's Helena Ismael Bagao to emerge victorious by RSC (Referee Stops Contest) verdict.
Meanwhile, five-time Asian Championship medallist Shiva Thapa bowed out of CWG 2022. He went down 1-4 against Scotland's Lynch Reese in the Round of 16 men’s 60kg-63.5kg light welterweight category bout on the third day of CWG 2022.
It was a tough day in the ring for Sumit Kundu as well. The national champion marked an exit after losing 0-5 to Australia's Peters Callum in the men's (71-75kg) Round of 16 bout.
Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.
India's Day 4 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022
Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 4 (August 1) of the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule:
SWIMMING
TABLE TENNIS
BOXING
HOCKEY
WEIGHTLIFTING
JUDO
SQUASH
CYCLING
Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.
Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
