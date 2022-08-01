CWG 2022: Heartbreak for weightlifter Ajay Singh as he narrowly misses bronze 

India’s Ajay Singh narrowly missed out on a podium position in the men’s 81kg weightlifting event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Monday.

His total of 319kg was, heartbreakingly, just one kilogram less than Canada’s bronze medal winner Nicolas Vachon's aggregate. The Indian athlete lifted 143kg in snatch and 176kg in clean and jerk to finish fourth.

The gold, as expected, went to Chris Murray of the home team. His total lift was 325kg. He lifted 144kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CWG2022 #B2022 Ajay Singh finished 4th in Weightlifting - Men's 81kg with the combined lift of 319Kg. Brave effort! Ajay Singh finished 4th in Weightlifting - Men's 81kg with the combined lift of 319Kg. Brave effort! 🇮🇳#CWG2022 #B2022 https://t.co/g1uucj46AB

Australia’s Kyle Bruce won silver with an aggregate of 323kg. His best lift in the snatch was 143kg, while he lifted 180kg in clean and jerk.

Vachon took home bronze with a total of 320kg. He lifted 140kg in snatch and 180kg in clean and jerk.

After snatch event, it was clear that the race for the podium finish would be a challenging task as there were four contenders for three medals.

Ajay's best in snatch was 143kg. Indeed, he raised the bar in clean and jerk but was unsuccessful in lifting 180kg in his third attempt and that spoiled his party.

England’s Chris Murray led the field with 144kg in snatch. He achieved that feat in his third attempt. Given his smooth technique in snatch, he was one of the strongest contenders for the title.

Australia’s Kyle Bruce best snatch was 143kg. Canada’s Nicolas Vachon was also in contention for a medal and his best in snatch was 140kg.

Commonwealth Sport @thecgf



Congratulations Chris Murray - Men's 81kg Weightlifting Champion 🏋🏽‍♂️🥇



#CommonwealthGames | #B2022 When you win gold in front of a home crowd. 🥺Congratulations Chris Murray - Men's 81kg Weightlifting Champion 🏋🏽‍♂️🥇 When you win gold in front of a home crowd. 🥺Congratulations Chris Murray - Men's 81kg Weightlifting Champion 🏋🏽‍♂️🥇#CommonwealthGames | #B2022 https://t.co/4IZPlUgErZ

Ajay Singh digs deep but struggles at 2022 CWG

During the clean and jerk event, the Indian lifter had to dig deep from the start. He struggled a bit to lift 72kg and added four kilograms in his second attempt (176kg). The execution didn't go smoothly but Ajay managed to maintain his balance to stay on course for a medal.

The real challenge began when the bar was raised to 180kg. Ajay tried his best but was unsuccessful. Indeed, failing to lift 180kg diminished the Indian lifter's chances of winning a medal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far