Form one gold medalist to another- Mirabai Chanu cheers Jeremy Lalrinnunga "from the first row"

It was a memorable Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) debut for 19-year-old Indian weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga. With a combined effort of 300kg (Snatch 140kg + Clean and Jerk 160kg), he bagged a gold medal in the men's 67kg finals on Sunday, July 31.

He bagged India's second gold and fifth overall medal. With this, India is currently placed sixth with two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in the CWG 2022 medal tally.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu also won the gold medal in the women's 49kg finals with a total of 201kg (Snatch 88kg + Clean and Jerk 113kg) to defend her gold medal.

As expected, not only is she doing it for herself, Mirabai has been an inspiration and support to millions of youngsters, one of them being Jeremy, CWG 2022 men's 67kg champion.

Speaking about the same, Jeremy Lalrinnunga said in a press conference:

“Didi (Mirabai Chanu) motivates me a lot. She extended her support and pushed me to give my best before my finals. She was cheering for me from the very first row. I got to learn so many things from her. She has been there for us and helped us whenever we need her. I have learnt a lot from her be it her hard work, Olympics medal or her overall journey.

He further spoke about the unending appreciation that he has been showered with following his gold medal stint. He said:

“I am ecstatic by the outpouring of love from back home and across the nation. I couldn’t match up to my expectations I set for myself in the clean and jerk category. However, I am very happy for all the love that I have received. There were so many people who came to support me in the stadium as well. Im thankful for all the support.

Despite winning gold, the Aizwal-based Indian weightlifter did not meet up to his own expectations. He sustained an injury during his first Clean and Jerk attempt in the finals. A disappointed Jeremy further stated:

"This is my first senior level medal. Ever since the youth Olympics, I haven't won a medal on the major level. I also suffered from a lot of injuries in all these years. I have been working hard to win a medal for my country. I couldn't give the performance as I expected but I've achieved what I wanted to.”

He further added:

“I'll recover very quickly from my latest injury, there's a minor muscle issue and will be ready for the next tournament soon.”

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters in action on July 31

Achinta Sheuli will be in action in the men's 73kg finals later on Sunday.

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 11.00PM MEN'S 73KG FINALS ACHINTA SHEULI

CWG 2022: Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

