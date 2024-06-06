Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur suspended for 10 years by NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel

National Anti Doping Agency's (NADA) Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has handed a 10-year ban to powerlifter Sandeep Kaur. The 10-year suspension period is one of the longest ban periods handed by the committee. This was Kaur’s second doping offense for consuming multiple prohibited substances.

Earlier, the Punjab-born powerlifter was handed a suspension for violating anti-doping rules in 2019 after testing positive for Stanozolol. With multiple banned substances part of the sample, she has now been handed a total of 10 years suspension.

Notably, Kaur made her comeback to professional competition in August 2023 after serving her four-year suspension, finishing third in the 69 kg open category in the National Senior Women’s Powerlifting Championships in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

After the conclusion of the Championships, NADA collected her urine samples that tested positive for multiple banned substances - Norandrosterone, Metandienone, and Mephentermine.

Trending

The ADDP stated that the powerlifter had failed to explain how the substance entered her body and held her liable for sanctions for the period of ineligibility of 10 years.

“It’s difficult to hold that ADRV (anti-doping rules violation) was not intentional,” the ADDP said in the order.

Later, the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel accepted NADA’s submission and released the following statement:

“Athlete is liable for sanctions under Article 10.9 read with 10.4 and liable for the period of ineligibility of 10 years.”

The athlete’s suspension period began on September 6, 2023, the date of the provisional suspension.

NADA suspended a few more athletes

Furthermore, wushu player Avnish Giri received a four-year ban for competing in a tournament despite being banned by the National Anti Doping Agency. Notably, Giri was banned in August Article 10.14.1 of the NADA Rules, 2021, which suspends an athlete who has been held ineligible or is subject to a provisional suspension from participation in any competition.

2023 Goa National Games 4X100m relay silver-winning team member Neha V also received a four-year ban from December 6, 2023, after failing a dope test.

Moreover, the National Anti-Doping Agency added at least 40 more athletes to its initial list of athletes serving provisional suspensions, with track and field athletes and wrestlers leading the list.