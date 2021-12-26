UP government felicitates Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu 

Olympic silver medal winning weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (December 25).

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented her with the reward of 1.50 crore INR at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh state government announced cash prizes of 2 crores INR to the gold medallists and 1.50 crore INR to the silver medallists. Meanwhile, bronze medallists will get a reward of 1 crore INR.

Mirabai Chanu's historic silver medal triumph on the first day of the Summer Games 2021 ended India's 20-year wait for a second weightlifting medal.

Mirabai won the silver medal with a total lift of 202kg, scoring eight points less than China's Hou Zhihui. She successfully lifted 84kg and 87kg, but failed to lift 89kg. Hence she finished second after China's Hou Zhihui in snatch.

However, Mirabai orchestrated a new Olympic record herself with an outstanding lift of 115kg in clean and jerk.

Mirabai Chanu elated on being honored by Uttar Pradesh government:

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu expressed gratitude after being awarded prize money of 1.5 crore INR by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"I'm grateful to receive such respect. We never got such recognition earlier, so it's a proud moment for us," said Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

Mirabai has gone through extremes to make the silver medal happen. She has fought against adversities all her life to make it to the top. Although she missed out on the gold medal, her grit, discipline and determination will be an inspiration for a generation of Olympic aspirants.

India's lone representative in weightlifting, Mirabai, defied all odds to become the second-ever Indian female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal.

