Sachin Tendulkar meets Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win was one of India's best moments at the Olympics. The victory made her an instant social media sensation and one of the most beloved athletes in the country. The weightlifter has been uploading stories and posts of her events in India since her return from Tokyo. The latest in the series is a snap with the God of Indian cricket.

Master Blaster meets Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai met legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar today. The two champions expressed their admiration for each other as Sachin posted a picture on Instagram, with the caption:

"Mirabai Chanu can lift spirits as easily as she can lift weights. It was wonderful spending time with you. You're a champion whose journey can inspire several more champions! Keep soaring in your life and career !"

Sachin has always been supportive of Indian athletes at the Olympics. Elated with Mirabai's silver medal win on the first day, he had taken to social media with the caption:

" Mirabai Chanu!! absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for Team India is absolutely stupendous."

Mirabai Chanu also uploaded a picture of the memorable moment.

"Loved meeting Sachin Tendulkar sir this morning! His words of wisdom and motivation shall always stay with me, really inspired." Mirabai captioned the post which has garnered over 1 lakh views.

India's most successful Olympic campaign

India's tally of seven medals at the Olympics 2021 is its highest-ever haul at the Games since 1900. It all started on the first day with Mirabai Chanu's silver in weightlifting. The second medal came thanks to Lovlina Borgohain, who won India's only boxing medal in Tokyo. The pugilist lost to Bussenaz Surmeneli in the semis but still won bronze, making her the first Olympic medalist from Assam.

PV Sindhu won India's third medal as she bagged bronze in badminton singles and became the second Indian to win two Olympic medals. Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia added another silver and bronze to India's tally in wrestling. Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw gold on the penultimate day took the total to seven, as the Haryana lad created history by becoming the first Indian to ever win an Olympic gold in athletics.

