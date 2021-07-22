Full list of Indian wrestlers at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Participants, categories and schedule

Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on July 23. India will be sending its biggest-ever contingent of 120 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, thereby making its intentions clear of having a splendid Olympic campaign.

Wrestling is one such sport that has given India immense success at the games, and the same is expected from the wrestlers at the Tokyo Olympics.

Grapplers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya have all been in solid form in recent times and are top Indian prospects to return home with medals from the Olympics.

Here's the complete list of participants and the schedule for wrestling events at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Also Read: Indian wrestlers to have a shot at history at the Tokyo Olympics

List of all the Indian Wrestlers Participating at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

Men's Freestyle

Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men's 57 kg Freestyle

Bajrang Punia: Men's 65 kg Freestyle

Deepak Punia: Men's 86 kg Freestyle

Women's Freestyle

Seema Bisla: Women's 50 kg Freestyle

Vinesh Phogat: Women's 53 kg Freestyle

Anshu Malik: Women's 57 kg Freestyle

Sonam Maik: Women's 62 kg Freestyle

Schedule for all the Wrestling events at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

Day 1: August 1, Sunday

Greco Roman 60kg/130 kg, Women's 76 kg Freestyle

7:30 AM- 8:50 AM IST: 1/8 action

8:50 AM- 9:30 AM IST: Quarterfinals

2:45 AM-3: 45 AM IST: Semi-Finals

Day 2: August 2, Monday

Greco Roman 60/130 kg, Women's 76 kg Freestyle, GR: 77 kg, 97 kg and Women's 68 kg Freestyle]

7:30 AM - 8:00 AM IST [ Repechage: GR 60/130 kg and Women's Freestyle 76 kg]

8:00 AM - 9:20 AM IST [1/8 finals GR 77kg, 97 kg and Women's 68 kg Freestyle]

9:20 AM- 9:50 AM IST [Quarterfinals GR 77kg, 97 kg and Women's 68 kg Freestyle]

2:30 PM - 3: 30 PM IST [ Semi-Finals GR 77kg, 97 kg and Women's 68 kg Freestyle]

3:45 PM- 6:15 PM IST [Gold and Bronze Medal match GR 60/130 kg and Women's Freestyle 76 kg]

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: From Bajrang Punia to Vinesh Phogat, a look at India's biggest medal hopes in wrestling

Day 3: August 3, Tuesday

Greco Roman 77kg, 97 kg, Women's 68 kg freestyle, Greco Roman 67kg, 87kg, and Women's Freestyle 62 kg

7:30 AM- 8:00 AM IST [Repechage GR 77kg, 97 kg and Women's 68 kg Freestyle]

8:00 AM-9:20 AM IST [1/8 action GR 67KG, 87KG and Women's 62 kg Freestyle]

9:20 AM- 9:50 AM IST [Quarterfinal GR 67KG, 87KG and Women's 62 kg Freestyle]

2:35 PM- 3:35 PM IST [Semi-Final GR 67KG, 87KG and Women's 62 kg Freestyle]

3:50 PM-6:20 PM IST [Gold and Bronze Medal match GR 77kg, 97 kg and Women's 68 kg Freestyle]

Day 4: August 4, Wednesday

Greco Roman 67kg, 87kg, Women's Freestyle 62 kg and Men's Freestyle 57 kg,86kg, Women's Freestyle 57kg

7:30 AM - 8:30 AM IST [Repechage GR 67KG, 87KG and Women's 62 kg Freestyle]

8:30 AM - 9: 50 AM IST [1/8 action Men's FS 57 kg, 86 kg and Women's FS 57 kg]

9:50 AM- 10:20 AM IST [Quarterfinals Men's FS 57 kg, 86 kg and Women's FS 57 kg]

2:35 AM - 3:35 AM IST [Semi-final Men's FS 57 kg, 86 kg and Women's FS 57 kg]

3:50 AM - 6:20 AM IST [Gold and Bronze Medal match GR 67KG, 87KG and Women's 62 kg Freestyle]

Day 5: August 5, Thursday

Men's Freestyle 57 kg,86kg, Women's Freestyle 57kg, Men's Freestyle 74 kg, 125 kg, and Women's Freestyle 53 kg

7:30 AM-8:00 AM IST [Repechage Men's FS 57 kg, 86 kg and Women's FS 57 kg]

8:00 AM- 9:20 AM IST [1/8 action Men's FS 74kg, 125 kg and Women's 53 kg]

9:20 AM- 9:50 AM IST [Quarterfinal Men's FS 74kg, 125 kg and Women's 53 kg]

2:35 PM - 3:35 PM IST [Semi-final Men's FS 74kg, 125 kg and Women's 53 kg]

3:50 PM- 6:35 PM IST [Gold and Bronze Medal match FS 57 kg, 86 kg, and Women's FS 57 kg]

Day 6: August 6, Friday

Men's Freestyle 74 kg, 125 kg, Women's Freestyle 53 kg and Men's Freestyle 65 kg, 97 kg, Women's Freestyle 50 kg

7:30 AM- 8:00 AM IST [Repechage Men's FS 74 kg, 125 kg and Women's FS 53 kg]

8:00 AM - 9:20 AM IST [1/8 action Men's FS 65kg, 97 kg and Women's 50 Kg Freestyle]

9:20 AM- 9:50 AM IST [Quarterfinal Men's FS 65kg, 97 kg and Women's 50 Kg Freestyle]

2:35 PM- 3:35 PM IST [Semi-final FS 65kg, 97 kg and Women's 50 Kg Freestyle]

3:50 PM-6:35 PM IST [FS 74 kg, 125 kg, Women's FS 53 kg]

Day 7: August 7, Saturday [Last day of Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics]

3:15 PM - 3:35 PM IST [Repechage Men's FS 65kg, 97 kg and Women's FS 50 kg]

4:00 PM - 4:30 PM IST [Gold and Bronze Medal match Men's FS 65kg, 97 kg and Women's FS 50 kg]

Also Read: An Extensive Guide to the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics

Edited by Arjun Panchadar