Haji Aliyev vs Bajrang Punia Olympics wrestling semifinals: Head to head record and ranking details

Haji Aliyev and Bajrang Punia are all set to lock horns in the semifinals of the men's freestyle 65 kg category. The two are touted to be the favorites to win gold, which makes this bout a thrilling contest to watch.

The Indian grappler secured a win by fall in his quarterfinal bout against Morteza Ghiasi. The Indian grappler is in his debut Olympic campaign and a win in the semifinals will guarantee him a medal.

However, Bajrang's road to the gold medal match will not be an easy one. His opponent, Aliyev, is a three-time world champion and a former Olympic medalist.

Aliyev's resume is stacked with medals to show for his brilliant career. Having already won an Olympic medal, Aliyev has the experience of competing on the biggest stage as well.

He will look to go for gold this time and cement his place as one of the best wrestlers in Europe. Ahead of the semi-final bout, here are the head-to-head records, rankings and match details.

Haji Aliyev vs Bajrang Punia head-to-head record

The only encounter between the two grapplers came at the Pro Wrestling League in 2019. The win on that occasion went to Bajrang Punia, who defeated Aliyev 8-6 to give the Punjab Royals a win against MP Yodhas.

Haji Aliyev vs Bajrang Punia rankings

Bajrang Punia's sensational performances over the last few years has helped him get to the second position in the men's 65 kg freestyle category. His opponent, Haji Aliyev, is however unseeded in the rankings.

Olympics 2021: When is Haji Aliyev vs Bajrang Punia's semi-final bout?

Haji Aliyev and Bajrang Punia's semi-final bout is scheduled for August 6 at 2:45 PM IST.

Olympics 2021: Where to watch Haji Aliyev vs Bajrang Punia semi-final bout?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The Games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

