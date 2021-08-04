"Insane comeback": Twitter salutes Ravi Dahiya as he reverses 9-2 deficit to confirm silver medal for India

Ravi Kumar Dahiya pulled off a stunning comeback to guarantee India its 4th medal at the Olympics. The Indian grappler beat Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to move into the finals. He came back from 7 points down to beat his opponent and register the win. Here's more on what happened during the thrilling bout.
Ravi Kumar comes back from behind to secure a win
Ravi Kumar Dahiya came into the Olympics ranked third in his category. The Indian has been in good form in international competitions and has replicated the same at the Olympics. Having won his previous bouts with technical superiority, he was the favorite to win this semi-final encounter as well.
However, Nurislam didn't let Ravi take the win easily. Nurislam's brilliant move in the second round helped him take a huge lead. Going into the final 2 minutes, Ravi needed to do something special if he wanted to make it to the next round.
He did exactly that as he executed a stunning wrestling move to pin down his opponent and secure a win in the semifinals. Ravi Kumar will now face Zavur Uguev in the finals tomorrow.
Fans react to Ravi Kumar Dahiya's stunning win in the semis
The whole of India watched the game with hope and excitement. They were definitely not disappointed as the bout was a wrestling spectacle. Ravi Kumar's win has added more joy to India after an already splendid day. The grappler has all the tools needed to secure the win in the finals. If he secures gold, it will be India's first one in 13 years
Fans poured in with messages of love and appreciation for his stunning performance and wished him the best for the finals.
