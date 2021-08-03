Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat and other Indians who can still win medals at Olympics (3 August)

With PV Sindhu securing India's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, the 127-member Indian contingent now stands with 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Even though most Indian sportspersons crashed out empty-handed, there's still a lot of steam left in this Indian side, and fans can certainly expect a medal out of them.

Indians who can still win a medal at the Olympics 2021

With many Indian athletes still in contention for a medal, here's a glance at those who can still make it to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

#1 Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Lovlina Borgohain has already secured a medal, but would look to get gold

Lovlina Borgohain became the first and the only Indian pugilist to enter the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics. Even though she is assured of a medal, the Indian champion would look to make good use of her opportunities and get her hands on gold.

Her next match is against Busenaz Sürmeneli from Turkey. The 2019 world champion, Sürmeneli would certainly be a tough opponent to crack. However, given her recent exploits, Lovlina will walk into the ring high on confidence and will challenge the Turkish champion as she looks to improve the color of her already-assured bronze medal.

#2 Indian Women (Hockey)

Indian girls celebrate their historic win over Australia in the QF

The Indian women's hockey team qualified for their first ever Olympics in 2016, but finished last in the event. This year, though, the Women in Blue roared into the competition after some stunning gameplay throughout the competition thus far.

For the first time in women's hockey history, India have qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympic Games. With just one win away from guaranteeing a medal for the nation, the young Indian hockey team will have their sights on a podium finish.

They will be up against Argentina at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on August 4 for a place in the final.

#3 Indian Men (Hockey)

India v Belgium - Hockey - Olympics: Day 11

The men's hockey team qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics after 49 long years this time. They were up against a daunting Belgium side, who are ranked second in the world. Even after taking an initial lead of 2-1, the pressure got the better of the Men in Blue, and they eventually succumbed. The final scorecard read 5-2 in favor of Belgium.

However, all hope is not yet lost. The Indian men will play for bronze on Thursday against the losers of the Australia vs Germany encounter. With the kind of skill and energy the Indian boys have shown this year, they would certainly be one of the main contenders for bronze.

Athletics - Commonwealth Games Day 10

Hailed as one of India's finest medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra would walk onto the field brimming with confidence from great performances in the recent past. The 23-year old's rise to fame came after he bagged gold at the 2018 Commonwealth and the 2018 Asian Games.

Neeraj Chopra will certainly give India hope of securing its first medal in athletics at the Olympic Games. He will be seen in action tomorrow (Wednesday) early morning at 5:30 am (IST)

#5 Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)

Bajrang would look to pin his opponents down and snatch gold at Tokyo

Bajrang Punia, a champion for Team India, would certainly have his eyes set for the top podium. With momentum and skill on his side, he holds the capability to upset any opponent on his day.

Competing in the men's 65kg category, Bajrang Punia has a great shot at a gold. He will be seen live in action on August 6th.

#6 Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Wrestling)

Ravi Dahiya is a great medal contender in the men's 57 kg category

Featuring in the men's 57 kg freestyle event, Ravi Dahiya has the capability to spring unexpected surprises, even against the best of opponents.

With his unpredictability and skill, Ravi Dahiya would eagerly hope for a podium finish at Tokyo.

#7 Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling)

Vinesh Phogat is India's biggest medal prospect at the Tokyo Olympics

Leading India's wrestling contingent is Vinesh Phogat, one of the brightest gold medal prospects for the nation.

After unexpectedly crashing out of Rio Olympics 2016 due to a freak injury, Vinesh has come back stronger, fitter and faster this time. She is eyeing nothing but the gold this time.

Vinesh will be seen in action starting August 5th. If she qualifies, she would compete for a medal on August 6th.

India's medal tally at the last 3 Olympics:

Rio Olympics, 2016: 2 Medals (1 Silver + 1 Bronze)

London Olympics, 2012: 6 Medals (2 Silver + 4 Bronze)

Beijing Olympics, 2008: 3 Medals (1 Gold + 2 Bronze)

With three assured medals, India have equalled their total number of medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Can the remaining athletes grab a few more medals and better India's London 2012 performance at Tokyo? Chances are certainly bright!

